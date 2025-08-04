Japan hits record tourism numbers, fueled by Expo and cherry blossoms

Japan’s tourism industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with the country poised to welcome over 40 million international visitors by the end of 2025. According to new analysis from leading tour operator Tourist Japan, more than 28.5 million travelers have already arrived during the first half of the year.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported 3.3 million arrivals in June alone, the sixth straight month surpassing the 3 million mark. This surge marks a 21% increase in visitor numbers compared to the first half of 2024.

What’s driving this boom?

Japan’s tourism surge is fueled by several key factors. The ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, which kicked off in April, has become a major draw.

Alongside this, the weakened yen makes travel more affordable for international tourists, while eased COVID-era travel restrictions have reopened the country to global visitors. Japan’s seasonal attractions like the iconic cherry blossom season also continue to captivate travelers from all over the world.

Key visitor insights

Data from JNTO for June 2025 highlights key markets driving the tourism rebound. China remains Japan’s largest inbound market with 797,900 visitors, a 23.6% year-over-year increase.

South Korea follows closely, contributing 729,800 visitors, up 21.6% from the previous year. The U.S., Canada, Taiwan, and Singapore also recorded record-high arrivals in June.

Tourist Japan also notes important traveler trends shaping demand. Young solo travelers aged 18 to 28 make up over 70% of their Japan Budget Tour Package customers. Family travel is also growing, fueled by cultural attractions, family-friendly destinations, and theme parks.

Additionally, there is a rising number of Muslim visitors from Southeast Asia and the Middle East, increasing the need for halal-friendly and inclusive services throughout the country.