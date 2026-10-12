Dispatches from Tohoku, Part 2: Deeper Into the North

Call me Marlow. Much like the weary, half-insane mariner-turned-narrator in Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, I have returned to hearth and home with a harrowing tale of adventure in distant climes. Detractors might say that a cosseted press trip through modern Japan is not quite the same as sailing up the 19th-century Congo. But I would counter that a week spent sampling sake and whisky, dining at luxury restaurants, and soaking in onsens represents its own kind of heroic journey.

Part One took us through Fukushima and Yamagata Prefectures. This section moves farther north, through boreal forests roamed by Asian black bears, past fishing villages hugging the frigid coast, all the way to the gateway to Hokkaido. Along the way, we’ll feast in fish markets, hike through the mountains, and learn about Japan’s answer to Mardi Gras.

But first, let’s have a whisky.

Miyagi

As a whisky writer, I had to pinch myself when I walked through the gates of Nikka’s Miyagikyo Distillery. It was like taking a watch collector on a tour of the Patek Philippe manufacture. I felt like Charlie Bucket with a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

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Nikka’s founder, Masataka Taketsuru, is often hailed as the father of Japanese whisky. Born into a sake-brewing family, Taketsuru sailed to Scotland in 1918 to learn how to make whisky from the old masters. It turned out young Masataka-san had a taste for more than just Highland malts: he returned to Japan with a young Scottish wife, Rita Cowan. In 1934, he opened his first distillery at Yoichi, Hokkaido, whose chilly maritime climate reminded him of Scotland. Miyagikyo followed in 1969, fulfilling Taketsuru’s vision of a gentler, Lowland-inspired counterpart to Yoichi’s smoky malt.

With tidy red-brick buildings framed by forests and lakes, the distillery reminded me of a college campus in Maine or Washington State. My guided tour began with a short film about Masataka Taketsuru’s legacy, followed by a walk through a small museum devoted to whisky craft. The religious studies teacher in me delighted to see the pot stills adorned with shimenawa, sacred ropes used to mark holy spaces and objects. I stepped into the rickhouse and inhaled deeply—ah, that heavenly fragrance of oak and whisky in loving embrace. It is without question my second-favorite smell in the world.

The tour concluded, but I lingered for another hour in the tasting room. I ordered side-by-side pours of single malts from Yoichi and Miyagikyo. The grand finale was a single-cask expression available only at the distillery. In the spirit of gentlemanly competition, I sent a photo to my group chat of whisky writers: “Just a Nikka distillery exclusive. NBD, right? I WIN, SUCKERS!!”

Buzzed on grail whiskies, I felt like a gambler who had drifted into town, fleeced the local boys at the poker table, and slept with the sheriff’s wife. It was time to flee across state lines. I lit out for Aomori.

Aomori

If Hokkaido is the Alaska of Japan, Aomori is Montana. It’s snowy, remote, ruggedly beautiful, and full of hot springs—oh, and bears.

As my Shinkansen soared north from Miyagi Prefecture toward Aomori, I poured a nip of Nikka Single Cask from a small bottle I had snagged in the distillery’s gift shop. Mount Iwate, one of Japan’s sacred mountains, soon appeared outside my window. Two hours later, I arrived at the northern tip of Honshu. Beyond lay the Tsugaru Strait and the vast island of Hokkaido.

For my first dinner in Aomori, I wanted to feast on the prefecture’s famous ingredients—scallops, apples, and Aomori Shamorock, a prized chicken breed. I went to Nebutanokuni, an izakaya with live music. As I scraped tender flesh out of shells, a troupe of musicians came by my table to sing Tsugaru folk songs accompanied by a shamisen, a traditional three-stringed lute. By the time we drained our bottle of apple cider, my tablemates and I were on our feet singing along. I don’t know if Aomori City has a decent Irish pub, but this was pretty close—and that local apple cider was a hell of a lot better than Magners.

I repaired to Hotel ReLabo, a luxury hotel perched directly above Aomori Station. Before bed, I paused to admire the lobby bar’s whisky collection—a glittering Yamazaki 25, a rare Ichiro’s Malt, a few bottles I didn’t recognize. A nightcap was tempting, but I had imbibed enough at Nebutanokuni for an entire department of salarymen. It was time to rest before a full morning of journalistic commitments. I am, after all, a professional.

The next morning, I rose early to hit Furukawa Fish Market for a nokkedon breakfast. It’s basically a DIY chirashi bowl. First, you purchase a bowl of steamed white rice and a packet of tickets. Then, you wander blissfully from stall to stall, swapping tickets with the fishmongers for treasures hauled in from the sea hours earlier. Hand the fella a single ticket, and he’ll top your rice with a scoop of salmon. Two tickets for a dollop of golden uni. Three tickets, baby, and he’ll hit you with a slab of marbled otoro that men would shank each other for at a sushi counter in Manhattan. If every morning in heaven doesn’t begin with nokkedon, I sure don’t want to go.

Fueled up on raw fish, I whiled away the remainder of the morning at the Nebuta Museum. Nebuta’s origins reach back into Tohoku’s misty, agrarian past, but today it’s Japan’s answer to Mardi Gras or Carnaval. During the Nebuta Festival, Aomori City erupts with street parades, fireworks, and all manner of outdoor gaiety. I was a few weeks too early for the celebration, but I admired the riotously colorful floats and costumes at the museum. In the gift shop, I picked up a tray decorated in the mesmerizing patterns of Tsugaru-nuri, a traditional lacquerware technique indigenous to Aomori.

As I discussed in Part 1 of this series, Tohoku’s satoyama—the liminal zone between settlement and wilderness—is exquisitely charming. The afternoon found me on a nature walk along Oirase Gorge, listening to the gurgling water and admiring the small shrines along the trail. Afterward, I went to Inakadate Village to see the most wondrously weird public art I have ever encountered. Artists use varieties of rice in subtly varying colors to turn paddies into living canvases. The paddies look nondescript from the ground, but gaze down from an overlook and—Gadzooks!—it’s Pikachu clear as day! A samurai scowling in the adjacent plot! What muddy-handed Michelangelo dreamed up such madness? I never found out.

On the way back to Aomori City, I stumbled upon Be Easy Brewing, a microbrewery in the town of Hirosaki. The founder, Gareth Burns, is an American Air Force veteran who was stationed in Aomori. He fell in love with Hirosaki’s languid rhythms and dramatic seasons—and a local woman. After his discharge, he stuck around Hirosaki, learned Japanese, and has been brewing beer and living the dream ever since.

I said so long to Gareth, and shortly thereafter to Aomori. As I rode the rails to Akita, my final stop in Tohoku, I smiled, knowing one of my countrymen would remain in Aomori, taking it easy for all of us sinners.

Akita, and a Taste of Iwate

From my train window, I admired the passing satoyama. Soon I would face the rush and roar of Tokyo, and then New York City. I would miss the clean, fresh air and foggy emerald countryside. When the snack cart came by, I ordered sake from Iwate, the only prefecture in Tohoku I had not visited.

The man next to me, a gambler by the looks of him, asked for a swallow from my bottle. Then he bummed a cigarette and asked me for a light. The train grew deathly quiet, his face lost all expression, and he began to speak.

“Son, let me tell you about the three beauties of Akita.”

I leaned in.

“The rice. The sake, of course. And, well…”

“Well, what?”

“Let’s just say you’re going to the Dallas, Texas, of Japan.”

It was already dark when the train pulled into Akita Station. After dropping off my bags, I strolled through the city. The streets, teeming with tiny restaurants, reminded me of the back alleys of Osaka.

I wanted to make my last dinner in Tohoku a banger. I stumbled into Saketomi, a handsome izakaya specializing in oden. Fish cakes, vegetables, eggs, and crustaceans simmered in a rich dashi broth, oden is Japanese comfort food par excellence.

I splurged on a pour of Denshu, a coveted Tohoku sake, and reflected on the journey. I had visited ancient samurai castles, rusticated in serene ryokan, and tasted some of the finest sake of my life. This was my fourth trip to Japan, but my first foray into its rural north. After spending weeks in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, Tohoku had shown me an entirely different side of the country. It was like a Japanese tourist discovering Montana and Wyoming after knowing America only through New York, Boston, and Chicago.

The young waitress came over to replenish my sake. For a moment, I lost all interest in the Denshu. At last, I understood what the Gambler had meant.