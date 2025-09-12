This new wine country hotel is a dream escape for food lovers

A fresh chapter in Sonoma’s luxury scene has arrived with the opening of Appellation Healdsburg, the flagship property for the new culinary-driven hotel brand co-founded by Michelin-starred chef Charlie Palmer and hospitality veteran Christopher Hunsberger. Nestled in the heart of Sonoma County, the 108-room retreat offers agrarian elegance and immersive food experiences, offering guests a taste of wine country living from the moment they arrive.

Check-in sets the tone: visitors are welcomed at a custom butcher-block front desk with a seasonal treat, whether it’s a sun-warmed tomato from the hotel’s own culinary gardens or a still-warm chocolate chip cookie.

Incredible culinary experiences

Food takes center stage at Appellation Healdsburg, where every bite and sip is designed to showcase Sonoma’s ingredients and craftsmanship. The hotel debuts with two standout Charlie Palmer concepts that promise to make dining as memorable as the vineyard views.

Folia Bar & Kitchen brings progressive American cooking to life over live oak embers, infusing nearly every dish with a kiss of smoke. Think charred citrus, house-smoked oils, and seafood grilled over open flame.

Healdsburg native and Chef de Cuisine Reed Palmer leads the kitchen, drawing on experience from acclaimed restaurants like Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Amass in Copenhagen, and the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread just down the road. Redwood harvest tables, counter-side culinary stations, and beautiful windows frame the surrounding hills for a warm yet dramatic setting.

Up on the rooftop, Andys Beeline pairs panoramic vineyard vistas with garden-infused cocktails and coastal bites. Signature drinks such as the burnt-honey “Buzz” or the serrano-spiked “Golden Sting” celebrate local spirits, while inventive small plates, like Tsar Nicoulai caviar on Texas toast or kanpachi ceviche with aguachile, invite guests to linger all night.