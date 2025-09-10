 Skip to main content
Airbnb says this iconic capital is the most popular fall destination

Paris is the place to be this fall

Paris apartment airbnb panoramic view
Airbnb has unveiled its 2025 fall travel trends report, and one city tops Gen Z’s must-visit list this season: Paris, France. The study found Gen Z traveler searches are up 26% compared to last fall, with young globetrotters more likely than Millennials to book longer, international escapes. But the data isn’t just for Gen Z, anyone can use it to plan an affordable shoulder-season getaway.

Paris has emerged as the No. 1 trending fall destination, as travelers flock to the French capital for cooler weather, fewer crowds, and a chance to check off bucket list experiences. Autumn in Paris offers plenty to enjoy: strolls along the Seine as leaves turn golden, café-hopping in Saint-Germain, and cultural events like Nuit Blanche, the citywide all-night arts festival in October. Visitors can also enjoy iconic attractions, from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre, without peak-season lines.

Coming in second is Osaka, Japan, where fall colors reach their peak from mid-November to mid-December. Travelers can soak in the scenery at Minoh Falls or Hiraoka Park. 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ranked third, with its autumn season kicking off outdoor concerts, art exhibits, and beach days. Free beaches like JBR’s The Beach or Kite Beach draw visitors, alongside MICHELIN-recognized dining such as Bombay Bungalow.

The report also highlighted U.S. trends: Vermont ranked as the top state for fall foliage, followed by New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, and Minnesota, perfect for travelers staying closer to home.

The most popular fall destinations for 2025

Osaka, Japan
Osaka, Japan Jeremy Santana / Unsplash
  1. Paris, France
  2. Osaka, Japan
  3. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  4. Miami, FL, United States
  5. Porto, Portugal
  6. Cartagena, Colombia
  7. London, United Kingdom
  8. Munich, Germany
  9. Mexico City, Mexico
  10. Santiago, Chile
