25 U.S. states set for spectacular fall colors, AccuWeather says

Amazing autumn leaves are coming to 25 states

By
AccuWeather
AccuWeather

A riot of reds, oranges, and golds is on the way for much of the country this autumn, according to AccuWeather’s newly released fall foliage forecast. The weather service predicts that 25 states will see vivid, eye-popping color displays (a brighter outlook than last year) while some of the nation’s most popular leaf-peeping hotspots could face a lackluster season.

“There will be drastic differences in fall foliage across this country this year,” said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. He points to New England, the Rockies, and the Midwest as the top regions for dazzling autumn scenery but warns travelers not to wait too long: the peak color window may be shorter than usual.

“The aspens in Colorado should be great viewing in the early fall from September through mid-October, but leaves may drop earlier than usual due to dry weather,” Pastelok said. “We expect plenty of deep red, orange, and yellow leaves in the trees throughout most of the Plains into the Midwest. An early frost is possible across the Dakotas and Minnesota, but probably not hard enough to spoil foliage completely. Some leaves may fall early in the wind following stronger cold fronts, especially in October.”

Where fall foliage may lack this year

Yellow leaves on a tree in fall
congerdesign / Pixabay

Not every region will enjoy a postcard-perfect autumn. AccuWeather’s forecast warns of duller hues and premature leaf drop in several popular leaf-peeping destinations, thanks to a mix of unfavorable weather and natural stressors.

“Heavy rainfall and flooding this spring and summer will dampen color in the Appalachians and Smoky Mountains,” explained AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok. “Insect and fungus damage may also strike areas from southwest Pennsylvania through western Maryland and Virginia, down into West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.”

Farther west, heat waves, drought, and lingering wildfire smoke are expected to sap vibrancy across much of the interior West. Stressed trees in lower elevations could shed their leaves a week or two earlier than usual, cutting the viewing window short for travelers hoping to catch peak color.

