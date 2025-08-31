7 must-know tips to ready your rig for any big overlanding trip

Camping usually requires serious planning, and that’s doubly true for overlanding. If you’re looking to venture far off pavement, knowing exactly what you need and actually packing it is critical, especially if you’ll be spending significant time away from civilization. But it’s easy to get so caught up in all the “fun” stuff — rooftop tents, digital cameras, and what sort of beer to pack — that you neglect your single most important piece of overlanding gear: Your vehicle. Here’s a straightforward list of tips to prep your rig ahead of every overlanding trip.

Check your oil

Seriously? Yes, it’s obvious, but that’s the reason many overlanders might overlook it. You wouldn’t (or at least shouldn’t) head out on a major road trip without checking your oil. Make sure it’s still got plenty of life for the duration of your trip. Give special consideration to the conditions of your journey, too. If it’s going to put any unusual strain on your ride, it’s worth changing your oil ahead of time just to be safe.

Top up all your fluids

If you’re new to overlanding, it’s easy to assume that your oil is the only fluid in your vehicle worth checking on a regular basis. But it’s important to check all your other fluid levels, too. That includes everything from windshield washer fluid (far more helpful than you’d imagine in the backcountry) and coolant to brake, transmission, and power steering fluid. You can survive without a clean windshield, but the other four are dang-near “mission critical.”

Inspect the condition of your tires

Tires are the only part of your vehicle that actually comes into contact with the ground (assuming you’re doing things right). After traversing hundreds of miles of pitted, washboard road, jagged rocks embedded in the dirt, and sharp tree roots, they take a lot of abuse. That’s why it’s key to thoroughly inspect all four tires before heading out. Look for any punctures, unusual wear, or debris embedded in the tread. Minor issues that are easily dealt with on the side of a paved road near your neighborhood Auto Zone can become serious problems in the backcountry. And don’t forget to pack and inspect a full-sized spare, too. It may be the only thing saving you from spending an overnight (or more) in the backcountry, waiting for help to arrive.

“Air down” as necessary

Be sure your tires are properly inflated for the terrain (a.k.a. “air down”). Exactly what qualifies as the “ideal” tire pressure is a heated topic in overlanding communities. The short answer is: There is no right answer. It depends on a million factors, including the size and weight of your vehicle, your driving style, the hazards of the terrain, the type of tire — the list goes on. I recommend researching off-road enthusiast forums dedicated to your particular rig. These are hardcore communities made up of members who typically spend hundreds of hours every year overlanding in your exact model vehicle, and their real-world advice can be invaluable.

Test your electrical system

Dust, mud, dirt, sand, and rain can all wreak havoc on a vehicle’s electronics. You’ll want to verify that your rig’s headlights, taillights, and battery terminals (among other things) are in good working order. Just because you’re not planning to spend the night outdoors doesn’t mean you won’t. If things go sideways, you’ll be very thankful to have working headlights to guide you out. And battery terminals should be checked and cleaned on a regular basis.

Pack essential recovery gear

Whole YouTube channels have been dedicated to overlanders who find themselves stranded in the backcountry because they forgot to pack basic recovery gear. At an absolute minimum, you should always have a shovel and recovery boards (even cheap ones) at the ready. If you’re willing or financially able, tow straps and a winch are the best way to level-up your overlanding setup. Together, these four tools are capable of unstucking you from a wide variety of situations. If you’re clever or mechanically inclined, they may be just enough to get you out of most situations, even while traveling alone. But your chances of recovery increase exponentially when traveling with a buddy or in a caravan.

… and know how to use it

Packing the right recovery gear only gets 10% of the way there. The other 90% of being able to recover your vehicle is knowing how to actually use your gear. At a minimum, I’d recommend checking out overlanding-centric YouTube videos to get a basic understanding of how to recover. But, there’s no substitute for real-world experience. So, it’s even better if you can tap a buddy who’s more learned than you in the ways of overlanding, or find local meetups in your area, and don’t be afraid to introduce yourself as a newbie. The overlanding community is a welcoming one, and many are eager to share their hard-earned knowledge with first-timers.