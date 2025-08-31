 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

7 must-know tips to ready your rig for any big overlanding trip

Don't neglect your single most important piece of overlanding gear: Your vehicle.

By
Woman standing on the roof of a truck, watching the sunset above the clouds.
Chris Cordes / Unsplash

Camping usually requires serious planning, and that’s doubly true for overlanding. If you’re looking to venture far off pavement, knowing exactly what you need and actually packing it is critical, especially if you’ll be spending significant time away from civilization. But it’s easy to get so caught up in all the “fun” stuff — rooftop tents, digital cameras, and what sort of beer to pack — that you neglect your single most important piece of overlanding gear: Your vehicle. Here’s a straightforward list of tips to prep your rig ahead of every overlanding trip.

Check your oil

Checking oil under the hood of a vehicle before a trip.
Premium Photo / Unsplash

Seriously? Yes, it’s obvious, but that’s the reason many overlanders might overlook it. You wouldn’t (or at least shouldn’t) head out on a major road trip without checking your oil. Make sure it’s still got plenty of life for the duration of your trip. Give special consideration to the conditions of your journey, too. If it’s going to put any unusual strain on your ride, it’s worth changing your oil ahead of time just to be safe.

Top up all your fluids

Under the hood of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
Andrew Hard / The Manual

If you’re new to overlanding, it’s easy to assume that your oil is the only fluid in your vehicle worth checking on a regular basis. But it’s important to check all your other fluid levels, too. That includes everything from windshield washer fluid (far more helpful than you’d imagine in the backcountry) and coolant to brake, transmission, and power steering fluid. You can survive without a clean windshield, but the other four are dang-near “mission critical.”

Inspect the condition of your tires

Closeup of the 37-inch BFG K02 tires on a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor.
Mike Richard / The Manual

Tires are the only part of your vehicle that actually comes into contact with the ground (assuming you’re doing things right). After traversing hundreds of miles of pitted, washboard road, jagged rocks embedded in the dirt, and sharp tree roots, they take a lot of abuse. That’s why it’s key to thoroughly inspect all four tires before heading out. Look for any punctures, unusual wear, or debris embedded in the tread. Minor issues that are easily dealt with on the side of a paved road near your neighborhood Auto Zone can become serious problems in the backcountry. And don’t forget to pack and inspect a full-sized spare, too. It may be the only thing saving you from spending an overnight (or more) in the backcountry, waiting for help to arrive.

“Air down” as necessary

Jeep rock crawling over boulders
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

Be sure your tires are properly inflated for the terrain (a.k.a. “air down”). Exactly what qualifies as the “ideal” tire pressure is a heated topic in overlanding communities. The short answer is: There is no right answer. It depends on a million factors, including the size and weight of your vehicle, your driving style, the hazards of the terrain, the type of tire — the list goes on. I recommend researching off-road enthusiast forums dedicated to your particular rig. These are hardcore communities made up of members who typically spend hundreds of hours every year overlanding in your exact model vehicle, and their real-world advice can be invaluable.

Test your electrical system

Closeup of the steering wheel on the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor.
Mike Richard / The Manual

Dust, mud, dirt, sand, and rain can all wreak havoc on a vehicle’s electronics. You’ll want to verify that your rig’s headlights, taillights, and battery terminals (among other things) are in good working order. Just because you’re not planning to spend the night outdoors doesn’t mean you won’t. If things go sideways, you’ll be very thankful to have working headlights to guide you out. And battery terminals should be checked and cleaned on a regular basis.

Pack essential recovery gear

Red Jeep driving through deep mud on an off-road trail.
Jeff James / Unsplash

Whole YouTube channels have been dedicated to overlanders who find themselves stranded in the backcountry because they forgot to pack basic recovery gear. At an absolute minimum, you should always have a shovel and recovery boards (even cheap ones) at the ready. If you’re willing or financially able, tow straps and a winch are the best way to level-up your overlanding setup. Together, these four tools are capable of unstucking you from a wide variety of situations. If you’re clever or mechanically inclined, they may be just enough to get you out of most situations, even while traveling alone. But your chances of recovery increase exponentially when traveling with a buddy or in a caravan.

… and know how to use it

Man using a winch on a stuck jeep.
Paul C / Unsplash

Packing the right recovery gear only gets 10% of the way there. The other 90% of being able to recover your vehicle is knowing how to actually use your gear. At a minimum, I’d recommend checking out overlanding-centric YouTube videos to get a basic understanding of how to recover. But, there’s no substitute for real-world experience. So, it’s even better if you can tap a buddy who’s more learned than you in the ways of overlanding, or find local meetups in your area, and don’t be afraid to introduce yourself as a newbie. The overlanding community is a welcoming one, and many are eager to share their hard-earned knowledge with first-timers.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
Mike Richard has traveled the world since 2008. He's kayaked in Antarctica, tracked endangered African wild dogs in South…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Make overlanding even cooler with EcoFlow’s Wave 3 portable air conditioner
With the right solar setup, this all-in-one climate control system will keep you cozy off-grid indefinitely.
A camper setting up an EcoFlow Wave 3 portable air conditioner outside a small teardrop travel trailer.

Overlanding purists may sneer at the idea of bringing boatloads of tech into the backcountry. But, if you're someone who likes hardcore off-road exploration and a healthy dose of tech-heavy creature comforts, there's never been a better time to be alive. With that in mind, EcoFlow just debuted the latest iteration of its Wave portable air conditioner, and it's every bit as cool as it sounds.

The brand, best known for its best-in-class portable power stations, took more than two years of user feedback into account before releasing the Wave 3. This next-gen version is smaller, lighter, and more powerful than its predecessors with enough oomph to cool or heat spaces ranging between 118 to 183 square feet. Think: Teardrop travel trailers, compact RVs, or even ground tents. EcoFlow claims the unit can lower temps by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes with 1,800 watts of cooling power, or raise the temperature by 17 degrees Fahrenheit with up to 2,000 watts of heating power. Translation: Year-round off-grid climate control.

Read more
Get your camping trip organized this summer with these campground booking sites
Whether it's an RV getaway or a tented escape, book your campground early to avoid disappointment
A view from an open camping tent

With the arrival of spring, campers around America are already eyeballs deep in camping plans for spring and summer. If you're anything like me, you're practically bouncing on the balls of your feet to experience the soft, warm breezes of spring and the scent of life as it all returns to our forests. And guess what — everyone else is, too! In 2024 alone, Camper Champ reports that the number of households who have camped in the past year has risen an eyeball-widening 68%.

That huge spike in outdoor recreation means that you'll have to plan more meticulously this year when choosing the campgrounds you want to stay at. The last thing you want to do is roll up to your chosen campground and find it all booked up through August. One of the best ways to avoid this disappointment is to book early. Here are my top five campground booking sites.
Recreation.gov

Read more
Grand Canyon camping fees are rising: Here’s what you need to know
Grand Canyon increases campsite fees for the first time in 20 years
Grand Canyon

Starting on May 1, 2025, Grand Canyon National Park is gearing up to implement a new fee increase for front country standard campsites at the major campgrounds in the area. Desert View, North Rim, and the Mather Campgrounds will all see a standard campsite fee change from $18 per night to $30 per night. Here's what you need to know.

First, this change will affect the Senior discounts and Access pass holders, who normally receive a 50% discount to these campsites. This price jump will change payment from $9 to $15 per night at one of the tent or RV campsites in the Grand Canyon National Park area.

Read more