  1. Outdoors
Walmart is practically giving away outdoor grills this week

By
Walmart

If you’re looking for a shiny new grill that’s ready for the summer months, Walmart has a pretty awesome deal right now. For a limited time only, you can snap up the Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker for just $700, saving you $100 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a high-end pellet grill and smoker that has all the key features you could need for a big cookout this summer, this is the one to buy. Know you want a grill but need a few other options? Our look at the best grill deals will help you out there.

The Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker hopes to offer the ultimate outdoor culinary experience thanks to its 8-in-1 cooking capabilities. Through this grill, you can smoke, BBQ, roast, sear, braise, bake, chargrill and, of course, regularly grill, too. The grill offers a large 1,400-square-inch cooking space with an intuitive design so you can get a lot cooking done all at once. This includes two large French-style doors with viewing windows, two solid stainless steel racks that can help you customize how you cook, and a large workstation for preparing your food. Other key details include dual temperature probes that are stored in the hopper lid and can be plugged into an internal jack, along with an integrated sear zone that aims to make it easy to get the perfect charring and grill marks while you cook.

Everything about the Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker is well designed, right down to the paper towel holder on the work surface and three tool hooks for easy storage. A 40-pound hopper means you won’t have to worry about adding more pellets during a long smoke either. The smoker also includes an extra-large LCD controller with cooking readouts and offers mobile remote monitoring via the Cuisinart mobile app so you can easily mingle with your guests without worrying too much.

Ordinarily priced at $800, the Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill & Smoker is down to just $700 right now at Walmart so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your grilling and smoking needs in preparation for a summer full of delicious food. The offer is for a limited time only so snap it up now if you’re keen for a great deal.

