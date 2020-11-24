  1. Outdoors
The Best Black Friday Ski Deals for 2020: Shop Sales Now

By
Thanks to a fall season trying desperately to be winter, ski season is already afoot in many parts of the country. With powder piling up around the U.S., it’s time to take stock of your ski closet. What needs replacing? What needs upgrading? What else could you buy just because you want to? As we head into the biggest shopping season of the year, perhaps it’s time to treat yourself.

Now is the perfect time to shop ski gear, thanks to incredible Black Friday deals on everything from bikes and backpacks to kayaks and kitchen appliances. Early bird and flash sales are already going on right now. Many don’t last long, though, so you have to be ready to pull the trigger immediately to score the biggest savings. Here’s the low-down on where and when to shop for discounted ski gear this Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Ski Deals
Expires soon

Völkl Kanjo Ski

$329 $549
Designed for casual skiing, the Kanjo ski offers a rockered tip and tail for versatility and camber underfoot for better traction.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

Atomic Z12 Ski Bindings

$100 $160
Engineered with automatic wing adjustment and Xl wings, the Z12 ski bindings are perfect for intermediate and advanced skiers who want to ski with confidence and power.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

LEKI Worldcup Racing GS Ski Poles

$95 $170
Blaze through the track with Leki's ski poles, featuring a comfortable ergonomic grip to help you maintain proper form during the race.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

High Sierra Adjustable Wheeled Ski/Snowboard Bag

$150 $240
Heading to the mountain? Don't forget to pack your ski gear into High Sierra's wheeled ski bag as it boasts a padded main compartment for impact protection.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

Rossignol Experience 76 CI Ski

$330 $600
Featuring a race-inspired design, go as fast as the wind with the all-mountain Experience 76 as it has a flat tail to maintain traction and stability.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

Armada Invictus 99 Ti Ski

$487 $750
Hate skiing with a plain-looking board? The Invictus 99 features a captivating mountain print so that you can stand out from the crowd.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

Völkl V-Werks Katana Skis

$820 $1,200
As a rocker type, Völkl's Katana skis provide unparalleled stability, speed, and maneuverability so you can execute smooth pivots in chutes and trees.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

Faction Agent 2.0 Skis

$450 $749
Constructed from the lesser-known Karuba, the lightweight Faction Agent 2.0 boasts excellent vibration and absorption capabilities that make it suitable for uphill and downhill skiing.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

Nordica Enforcer 93 Skis ​+ Marker Jester 16 ID Ski Bindings

$675 $1,009
Crafted with more lightweight wood in the tips, the Enforcer 93 offers stability and improved maneuverability to deliver top-notch performance to skiers.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

Curve XS Leader Ski Kit With 4"Carbides

$358 $430
Are you an aspiring ski racer? The durable XS's main highlights are its cornering performance and low steering effort to help you conquer the race track.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Dynastar Legend X88 Ski

$292 $650
The Legend X88 can be used in any terrain thanks to its vertical sidewalls and 5-point sidecut, making it a versatile ski for daredevils who push themselves to move out of their comfort zone.
Buy at Backcountry
Expires soon

High Sierra Deluxe Single Ski Bag

$45 $72
Engineered for convenience and protection, this ski bag has extra-long straps for easy transport and quick-release compression straps for added security when heading to the mountain.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods
Expires soon

Atomic Warden MNC 13 Ski Bindings

$190 $270
MNC 13 ski bindings are the best of both worlds as you can use it for touring and skiing, delivering precise steering with the U-power toe and friction resistance with the SCP slider pedal.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

BCA Scepter 4S Collapsible Ski Poles

$100 $120
These ski poles have a 43-cm collapsed length for hassle-free storage and transport, making it appear like a sheathed dagger when not in use.
Buy at Evo
Expires soon

Black Diamond Helio Fixed Length Carbon Ski Poles

$176 $320
Designed for mountaineering and touring, Black Diamond's ski poles feature an inflation-molded carbon for durability and integrated grip and touring ring when skiing on steep terrains.
Buy at Backcountry

How to Choose Skis During Black Friday

There is, of course, a lot more to buying skis than just picking your favorite brand and color. Before you start shopping the best Black Friday deals on skis, there are a few things to consider. You’ll want to first decide the type of terrain you plan to ski most frequently. This will determine the kind of downhill ski that’s right for you, whether that’s all-mountain skis, all-mountain wide skies, backcountry skis, or powder skis.

Next, know that the right dimensions matter. Skis are measured in millimeters at the widest part of each of three main sections: tip (front), waist (middle), and tail (rear). If you’re new to the sport, determine your general size by standing a pair up of skis up vertically and standing next to them. Generally, they should stretch from the floor to somewhere around your nose. As a rule of thumb, shorter skis turn easier, and longer skis ride faster. The width matters, too: Wider skis help with “floating” in deep snow, while thinner skis are better at carving on groomed trails.

Camber and rocker are two additional considerations. The first indicates a ski with a traditional arched curve in which the middle rises off the ground. The rocker design is almost the opposite of camber, which is why it’s sometimes called “negative” or “reverse” camber. From the side, these rise off the snow at the tip and tail but sit flat on the ground near the waist. For most amateur and even some expert skiers, a standard alpine camber or even a tip rocker are a great all-purpose setup. Hardcore carvers who like deep snow should consider tip-and-tail rocker or even full rocker as these offer better flotation and maneuverability.

Finally, you’ll need to decide on the binding setup that’s right for you. Bindings are either integrated or separate from the skis themselves. Integrated bindings are best for novice to amateur skiers as they are more convenient and provide good, reliable performance. More advanced skiers may want to opt for separate bindings, as this allows mixing and matching new bindings with the same skis if they decide to change up their ski style on the fly.

Where to Find the Best Ski Sales

Amazon: As with every year, Amazon is a great place to score Black Friday ski deals. The online mega-retailer is offering deep discounts on essentials like ski goggles and helmets, plus winter apparel, ski accessories, and more. Expect limited-time and flash sales from now through this weekend. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime members also score free two-day shipping on many orders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Shop big Black Friday deals on snow sports equipment, including helmets, ski goggles, and ski and boot bags.

Backcountry: One of our favorite outfitters here at The Manual, Backcountry is touting Black Friday deals on a variety of winter adventure gear. You’ll find significant savings of up to 50% off snowsports apparel, ski accessories, and brand-name skis.

Moosejaw: Moosejaw is rocking this holiday shopping season with savings of up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Sale (read Black Friday sale). Here, you’ll find huge savings on skis, goggles, bags, boots, and other essentials — all from the brand names you know. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $49.

eBay: For the deepest Black Friday deals on skis and snowboard equipment, check out eBay. Many sellers are offering special discounts for holiday shoppers. Plus, if you don’t mind gently used gear, you can save even more.

