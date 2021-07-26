If you’ve been looking through all the best oral care products for a clean and healthy mouth, you’ll know the importance of a good quality toothbrush as part of your daily routine. That’s why we’re highlighting this fantastic deal at Amazon. Right now, you can snag an Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush with two replacement brush heads for just $165. That’s a huge saving of 25% on the usual price, meaning this is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue. If you’re looking to save big while keeping your oral hygiene in tip-top shape, this is the offer for you.

The beauty behind the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush is that it’s incredibly simple to use. It provides a personalized brushing experience thanks to its display screen, which helps motivate and encourage you to brush more effectively. Think of it as a personal trainer for your mouth, encouraging you to do a better job with every brush. That’s thanks to the toothbrush’s A.I. which tracks where you’re brushing, guiding you to maintain 100% coverage so you never miss a spot. That way, plaque can’t build up.

Besides monitoring where you brush, the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush also highlights if you’re brushing too hard, signaling a red light when the unfortunate happens. After all, brushing too hard can be as bad for you as brushing too softly. Look out for a green light to know when you’ve hit the pressure point just right. The Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush also times you so you brush for a full two minutes every single time.

Remember when your mom used to teach you how to brush your teeth? It’s easy to forget the key principles when you’re so used to brushing the way you have been, but the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush helps encourage you to get back on track and avoid complacency.

With an extra two replacement brush heads also included, the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush is a fantastic deal right now at $165, reduced from $220. With a saving of $55, you get a fantastic brushing experience that could save you time, money, and suffering at the dentist, plus you get a sweet new gadget that makes brushing your teeth more interesting. You’ll need to be fast though. At this price, we can’t see Amazon having stock for long and you really won’t want to miss out. Check out our look at how to take care of your teeth for even more information on good oral hygiene.

