This is your excuse to buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Best Buy has a great deal for anyone looking to own one of the best hair dryers around. Today, you can buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $330 so you’re saving $100 off the usual price of $430. A great deal for anyone who wants a high-end hair dryer, you’ll soon wonder how you lived without it. Here’s a quick overview of what to expect or you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Considered to be the best hair dryer for men looking for some luxury, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a force to be reckoned with. It offers ultra-fast drying with intelligent heat control so that your hair is protected against extreme heat damage. It uses a small yet powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with air multiplier technology so you get a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air. It’s capable of measuring air temperature over 40 times a second so that it can regulate the heat and keep your hair’s shine.

Five attachments are included. This includes a flyaway attachment so that you can hide flyaways under longer hair for a smooth and shiny finish. There’s also a styling concentrator for precision styling, a diffuser for reducing frizz, a gentle air attachment for sensitive scalps, and a wide-tooth comb to help with shape. If you’ve been reading up on how to blow dry men’s hair, you’ll know it’s more than just pointing a hair dryer at your scalp.

The attachments are magnetic so they’re easy to adjust, while Heat Shield technology keeps their surfaces cool to the touch. It’s a lightweight hair dryer too while you still gain three speed settings and four heat settings to cater to all your needs.

Packed with cool and useful features, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer should be the only hair dryer you’re going to ever need. It’s usually priced at $430 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $330 at Best Buy. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift to a loved one, it’s a great high-end hair dryer for keeping your hair looking better than ever.

