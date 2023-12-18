Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker is $30 off, delivered before Christmas

One of the best Ninja deals is perfect for those who adore ice cream with $30 off the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker at Walmart. Normally priced at $199, it’s down to $169 right now, working out to some good saving on something that’s rarely significantly discounted. If you love the idea of making your own ice cream, you definitely need to learn more about this awesome deal. Take a look below to learn more about how it’ll delight you and your sweet tooth.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

We absolutely loved the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker when we reviewed it back in 2021. It’s perfect for turning frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more, all at the touch of a button. You can turn pretty much anything into one of these delicious treats with a three step process involving prepping the base, freezing it overnight, and then processing it. A re-spin function means you can easily make your processed treat softer and creamier if you prefer, while you can always mix in any extras like chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit or other items.

Recommended Videos

Learning how to make ice cream is a true pleasure, but the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker makes the process so much simpler than doing it from scratch. You can choose to follow the best homemade ice cream recipes or do things your own way and still reap great rewards and treats.

The Ninja CREAMi has dual-drive motors and a creamerizer paddle that shaves and churns the food in minutes. It also comes with two 16 ounce Creami pints with lids so you can easily store all your favorites to eat later. The Ninja CREAMi is perfect for ice cream fans, but we also think it lends itself well to those looking for dairy or egg-free options. This way they can make their own rather than rely on allergen-free shop-bought options.

Usually priced at $199, the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker is down to $169 at Walmart. The $30 discount is unlikely to stick around for long, so check it out now if you want amazing ice cream in your future.

Editors' Recommendations