7 smart tricks to beat a travel hangover before it starts

Drinking just isn’t the free-for-all it used to be. And when you add travel to the equation, you’re dealing with a whole new set of issues — nagging cases of jet lag, dehydration, and an unbalanced diet to add to the headache. And yet, we go abroad to let go, and when in Rome, we must enjoy local libations. My thoughts? The best tips to avoid hangover woes aren’t something you do after the headache hits, but help you to prepare beforehand.

I’ve been full-time traveling for two years, and I must confess, I’m fond of my nightly wines, old fashions and local spirits. And since I often need to hit the road at the crack of dawn, I’ve been pressed to find the best solutions for nausea, headaches, and tiredness.

These seven suggestions are my sworn protectors before and after a night out in a new town. They’re all portable, easy to do, and in many cases, available worldwide. Even one or two of these hangover cures could part the clouds, so let’s find the right fit for your upcoming trip.

Drink lemon water the morning before you party (and after)

I drink lemon water every day, but it’s especially important when I’m bar-hopping abroad. I squeeze a half lemon into a 12 to 16-ounce glass, and occasionally add a pinch of salt. This drink gets me a third of the way to my daily vitamin C requirement, which helps the liver process alcohol and provides an immunity-boosting punch.

Drinking it first thing in the morning will also give you an energy surge, but not of the jittery coffee variety. You may also experience digestive support, which can be helpful when eating rich meals on your trip.

Sip electrolyte drinks throughout the day

Can coffee help with a hangover? Its stimulant effects can override lethargy, but it may be better to grab an electrolyte drink instead (or alongside your cup of joe if that’s non-negotiable like it is for me). I’m not talking about a Gatorade, often loaded with sugars and dyes. Instead, opt for a simple, low-sugar option, or a vitamin-enchanced blend, in packet form. They’re incredibly portable, and you can add them to a water bottle on a flight or a glass of water at the bar.

Always make sure to get your electrolytes from a reputable source and read the label to see what’s inside.

My electrolyte mix of choice is LMNT. It’s simple, tasty, and comes in convenient travel packs that hold up well in my travel bag. And since they have a salty edge, their lemon lime variety is the perfect hangover-resistant addition to a homemade Margarita.

Load up on antioxidants well before the binge

Small-scale human and animal studies have revealed that antioxidants can minimize the oxidative effect that alcohol has on liver cells, and they’re most effective when taken well before you start drinking. Eat high-antioxidant foods and drinks like dark chocolate, green tea, berries, beets, bell peppers, olive oil, and kale as early as a week before your big trip. They’re packed with a variety of polyphenols and anthocyanins that make it easier for your liver to break down liquor.

If you prefer a supplement, I recommend N-acetyl-cysteine (NAC), which has helped me manage oxidative stress, and I’ve noticed it has a slight uplifting effect for me shortly after taking it. You can also take vitamin C and vitamin E, which are important antioxidants that work synergistically when taken together.

Filter out sulfates and additives if you’re sampling wines (Ullo Purifier is portable)

If you love wine as much as I do, the Üllo Purifier is the perfect travel companion. It’s a sleek funnel that filters each pour of wine through a sachet of polymer resin that removes free sulfite ions. The wine then flows out the purifier’s vents and into your glass, nearly sulphite-free and well-aerated, without losing any of its robust aromas or flavors.

The device is small enough to pack, but if you want something feather-light that has the same effect, you can try Üllo’s wine wands. The small stir stick has a built-in filter pouch that removes 80% of histamines and sulfites from a five-ounce glass in a matter of minutes.

Even though wine sulfates are generally safe, consistent consumption can lead to respiratory issues (especially for those who have asthma) and throbbing headaches. Even if you’re not particularly sensitive to these additives, it could still lessen the blow and keep you comfortable while sipping cocktails.

Try activated charcoal when you’ve had one too many

So you thought you were just going out for one drink, but you find yourself two deep, with a third on the horizon. If this is the moment to let go, just do it; these are the moments you should seize while seeing the world! And there’s a supplement that can help mitigate the effects of your night on the town.

Activated charcoal supplements come in capsules filled with a jet-black powder that acts like Velcro, which can bind to the tannins, histamines, and other by-products found in your libation. Lab results show that activated charcoal can reduce up to 25% of additives and fusel oils from both whiskey and brandy.

The caveat? You need to take them before your last drink. Make sure to chase it with a glass of water, as charcoal will soak up any fluid it can find in your system. If I think I’m about to have one too many, activated carbon can lessen my buzz without eliminating it, providing the perfect balance.

Get plenty of sleep whenever possible

Some travelers may proclaim that sleep is for the dead, but are you really living your best travel life if you’re exhausted, distracted, and irritable during the whole trip? It’s worth it to work on your sleep hygiene before and during your vacation, if possible. Keep your hotel room dark, cool, and quiet. I prepare for noisy neighbors by carrying a portable noise machine that has dozens of settings and a surprisingly high maximum volume.

But you knew all of that — what about a solution that just takes a few minutes and makes the most of your sleep with none of the preparation? I recently started using the Elemind headband to enhance my sleep, and have had outstanding results. The device works by reading the electrical activity in your brain with actual EEG sensors. It detects alpha waves and responds with a rhythmic sound that nudges the brain into lower, slower, sleep-friendly frequencies.

As a result, you’ll fall asleep faster. For me, this means three to five minutes, and when I’m sleeping in a bed that isn’t my own, I can toss and turn for up to an hour before knocking out. It’s a considerable improvement, to say the least, and I’ve also noticed I experience an additional sleep cycle and longer deep sleep since starting with Elemind.

Take magnesium an hour before bed

Magnesium supports over 300 metabolic processes in your body, and over half of adults in the U.S. are deficient in it, so there’s never a wrong time to take it. Alcohol, as a diuretic, speeds the depletion of this essential mineral, so it’s a great idea to take it during a night out. Low levels of magnesium lead to jittery nerves, tense muscles, and poor sleep – the opposite of what you want when unwinding with a cocktail.

To up your magnesium while hydrating, I recommend a magnesium drink mix like Natural Calm that can easily pack into plastic bags and brought on your travels. No matter what form I’m taking it in, my favorite form is magnesium glycinate because it’s gentle on the gut and lowers stress. To combat jet lag or brain fog, I’ll opt for magnesium L-threonate, a powerful supplement that crosses the blood-brain barrier and leaves me refreshed and level-headed in the morning.

There’s no reason to choose between your favorite drink of choice and wellness on the road. Get ready for sunrise hikes, opulent museums, and breathtaking theater, without your nightlife getting in the way.