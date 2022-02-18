  1. Food & Drink
This Breville Espresso Machine Is $100 Off Today

By
Breville's The Barista Express with beverages on a table.

If you can’t function in the morning without drinking a cup of joe, you’re probably always on the lookout for discounts on coffee makers, including Nespresso deals and espresso machine deals. For those who want to have their own espresso maker in the kitchen, you should soak up the knowledge from the best coffee books and take advantage of Best Buy’s $100 discount for Breville’s The Barista Express Espresso Machine, which brings its price down to $600 from its original price of $700.

Enjoy the benefits of coffee through beverages you create yourself with Breville’s The Barista Express, an espresso maker that features a 15-bar Italian pump that efficiently monitors extraction pressure and a 25-shot capacity so you can serve drinks to the whole family or to all guests. The machine also comes with programmable volume controls, with one-cup and two-cup options in addition to customizable choices so that you have complete control over your coffee.

The integrated grinder of Breville’s The Barista Express comes with a dial that lets you choose grind settings from fine to coarse, while the machine’s dry-puck design removes excess water from the ground coffee for easy disposal after extraction. There’s also a cup-warming tray, which will keep your mug at an ideal temperature so that your coffee will stay ready for you if you have to prepare breakfast as well.

Coffee lovers who are planning to invest in their own espresso maker should seriously consider Best Buy’s offer for Breville’s The Barista Express. It’s currently on sale from the retailer at $100 off, lowering its price to a more affordable $600 from its original price of $700. You don’t have much time left to get the price cut, though, so you better act fast. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you’re already looking forward to making your own cups of coffee with Breville’s The Barista Express.

You can purchase Breville’s The Barista Express for a steal price on Best Buy, but there are alternatives if you want to take a look around. To help you compare your options, we’ve rounded up some of the best espresso machine deals that are currently available from different retailers.

