Budget-Friendly Home Gym Finds You Should Snag Before the New Year

Many of us set up home gyms in the past two years when the pandemic closed fitness centers and health clubs. Working out at home has tons of benefits, but it can get boring if you have limited equipment such as a single cardio machine, a lonely barbell set, or yoga mats with a stability ball and a few stretch bands. It’s a good idea to mix up your workouts, both for the cross-training effect and to stave off boredom., but you can spend a lot of money quickly on exercise machines, weights, and other workout equipment and accessories. That’s why this selection of budget-friendly home gym finds is so appealing: you can add zest to your workouts without destroying your budget.

Renpho Smart Jump Rope: $26, was $35



There’s a lot that’s good to be said about jump ropes, perhaps the original portable gym equipment. Easy to bring along when you travel, a good jump rope can give you a leisurely cardio workout to start your day or push your limits with speed-roping. Renpho’s Smart Jump Rope connects with your smartphone with Bluetooth so you can use the Renpho Fit app to track up to seven days of data including jump time, total jumps, and calories burned. The Smart Rope has lightweight, non-slip foam handles and the adjustable length 3-meter PVC steel wire rope is wrapped in enhanced PVC that’s suitable for most floors and surfaces including wood, tile, concrete, and even cobblestone roads. According to the manufacturer, the bearings in the Renpho Smart Jump Rope are good for up to 10 million revolutions, so what are you waiting for? Snap up this versatile exercise equipment and start jumping.

MaxKare Kettlebell Set 3-Piece: $65



If you think weight lifting is all about barbells and dumbbells, you’re in for a treat when you work out with the MaxKare Kettlebells. This set of three weights includes the features that have made kettlebells fitness enthusiast favorites worldwide. Wide smooth handles make it easy to hold and lift the kettlebells. The inner cement weight is covered by soft vinyl and the bottom of each kettlebell is relatively flat for stability when you use them for planking, handstands, and more. The flat bottom also means they won’t roll around the floor. MaxKare Kettlebells protect your flooring and don’t make the noise associated with cast iron or platted dumbbells. This set of three kettlebells includes one each 5-pound, 10-pound, and 15-pound weights. The included base rack is a convenient place to store the kettlebells during and after your workouts.

Skonyon Adjustable Dumbbell: $140, was $180



It was nearly impossible to find dumbbells to purchase in 2020 because the demand was so high. Dumbbell inventories are fuller now, but if you’re going with traditional weights you may be surprised by the prices: get ready to spend anywhere from $1 to $3 a pound for old-school cast iron dumbbells. Adjustable dumbbells are relatively recent gym essentials that make sense even if you already have a small assortment of traditional dumbbells. The advantages of adjustable dumbbells compared to the original single weight version include lower overall cost for a graduated range of weights, speed, and convenience between sets and reps because all the weights you need are in reach, and saved storage space because you’re essentially storing one weight instead of a bunch of weights. This Skonyon adjustable weight can be set from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds quickly by turning the weight setting dial on the end. The weights are made of an iron sand mixture with a polyethylene thermoplastic coating to prevent rust, for comfort, and to reduce noise. Between workouts you can store the Skonyon adjustable dumbbell on the base, requiring minimal space on your floor.

Weider XRS 20 Adjustable Bench with Olympic Squat Rack and Preacher Pad: $179, was $199



If your workout routine will include barbell lifting, your first and most important purchase should be a solid and dependable bench and a sturdy weight rack that can hold all the weight and more than you’ll ever lift, press, snatch, or squat. It may not make sense to buy a full set of Olympic class barbell weights if you’re just starting out, but starting with a heavy-duty bench and rack could be the smartest fitness investment you’ll make. The Weider XRS 20 adjustable weight bench with an Olympic squat rack and preacher pad can handle up to 610 pounds of weight – your weight included. The barbell bar and weights in the photo above aren’t part of the bundle. You can move the weight bench out of the way when you’re doing squats or curls, for example, but it’s right there to take the weight off your arms when you’re bench pressing. The weight bench adjusts to multiple angles for different exercises so you can hit your muscles at different angles for greater development. The preacher pad is designed for preacher curls, an excellent way to isolate your biceps. There’s also a leg extension set with an easy-to-change weight post. You can adjust the bench in incline, flat, and decline positions for a wide range of exercises with full support. Start with this solid lifting station and you’ll be ready to progress and build safely.

Best Choice Products 800W Folding Electric Exercise Treadmill: $289, was $400



You know you can spend a lot more money on a treadmill, but the Best Choice Products 800-watt Folding Electric Exercise Treadmill is the right choice for beginners and is suitable for intermediate and advanced exercisers up to 175 pounds. You can set the treadmill speed from 0.5 to 7.5 miles per hour and then change speeds manually or automatically with preset workouts. A digital display shows your distance, speed, time, and calories burned. The handles have controls to start or stop the treadmill, change speeds, and read your heart rate as you workout. This treadmill weighs just under 60 pounds and folds so you can move out of the way with its integrated wheels. To help you stay hydrated the treadmill has two water bottle holders and a media shelf that keeps your phone, tablet, or book in place during your workout.

