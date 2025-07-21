 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Unlock better running performance and recovery with the popular 4R formula

Leading sports nutritionists shared updated guidance on how to optimize running performance and muscle repair and recovery.

By
man running in the sunlight
NHP Co / Pexels

After a long run, people have their preferred ways of resting, recovering, and helping those muscle cells repair. One of my first go-tos is to drink plenty of water, and I always feel an urge to hydrate even after a shorter sprint around the block. An ice water with a dash of lemon is my personal favorite. 

Lots of sports nutritionists are now recommending the 4R formula to help with running performance and recovery. In a scientific review, experienced sports nutrition researchers shared updated nutrition guidance to help you aid recovery and optimize those gains. Avid runners and elite marathoners also swear by this method for a fitness boost. Let’s explore the 4R framework.

What is the 4R framework?

man running marathon outside on track
Runffwpu / Pexels

Many sports nutritionists and trainers for elite athletes emphasize the importance of the first four hours following a workout for getting the recovery process underway. During this time, your body is more receptive to absorbing nutrients and repairing muscles. Here are the 4Rs.

Rehydrate

Man drinking water gymnastic ring
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

Replenishing fluids and electrolytes you lost through sweat when exercising is the first step in this recovery method, but there’s a little more to it than just gulping down a glass of water. When it comes to electrolytes, electrolyte drinks with magnesium and potassium are an excellent choice; however, you’ll also want to ensure that you’re replenishing sodium. 6% carb solutions are also typically recommended and commonly found in sports drinks, meaning there are 6 grams of carbohydrate for every 100 milliliters (mL) of fluid.

Refuel

A man in gray sleeveless top eating a vegetable salad in the gym.
Getty Images / Getty

Refueling involves replenishing your glycogen stores with carbohydrates to provide energy that supports your immune system and tissue and muscle repair. During that four-hour window, the general recommendation is to consume about 1.2 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body mass per hour. Try including at least one higher-carb meal within those first two hours after exercising. If you’re also consuming protein and caffeine with those carbs, you can lower your intake to about one gram of protein per kilogram.

Recommended Videos

The researchers also point out that taking creatine can help replenish glycogen, with approximately 5-10 grams recommended in your post-workout meal. If you have a more grueling workout session or a longer endurance run, try 20 grams split into five doses.

Repair

protein meal eggs sausages and beans
Roman Odintsov / Pexels

Repair helps your blood flow and the delivery of nutrients to your cells. Protein is key for fueling muscle repair and aiding the mitochondria, which are like the powerhouses or engines of your cells. Try to make sure you get plenty of protein in your post-workout meal.

Recuperate (rest)

Man sleeping in a T-shirt
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

The resting part of this formula or framework allows your body to heal, rest, and relax. The researchers emphasize the importance of sleep and optimizing pre-sleep nutrition. They suggest consuming 25-30 grams of protein before bed. Studies also reveal that consuming a little protein-based snack before bedtime can promote protein synthesis during the night, which supports muscle recovery.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

A smarter way to work out: The 4-2-1 fitness method explained
What are the pros and cons of the 4-2-1 workout split?
man doing bicep curl concentration curl

Fitness trends come and go, but the best ones tend to stick around longer. Personally, I’m not a fan of overly complicated, stringent exercise routines like the 75-hard challenge, and I’ll likely fall off the wagon pretty early on. The popular 4-2-1 method provides structure without being overly complicated, so you don't feel like you're repeatedly checking the rules to make sure you’re doing it right.

The merging of structure and simplicity makes it one of my preferred choices, though it is time-consuming and requires dedication, so it might not be suitable for everyone. There's a good reason why this method is increasingly popular and often recommended by physical therapists. Here’s your guide to the 4-2-1 workout split.

Read more
Is running really bad for your joints and those with arthritis? New research
Is this natural, high-impact movement really bad for bone health? What does the latest research show?
Man holding leg with cramp

While many people say running is hard on your joints, others state the opposite. Here at The Manual, we’ve covered many of the proven benefits of running, from improving mood to lowering the risk of heart disease and helping to stabilize blood sugar. We’ve also looked at previous research on running and joint health that concludes regularly running strengthens joints and protects against osteoarthritis later in life.

It’s a common misconception that running is inherently bad for your hips, knees, and bone health. Researchers continue to prove otherwise, with growing research showing that this natural form of movement can be protective against knee arthritis, among other benefits. The advantages of frequent running are abundant. Recently, researchers explored whether running heightens the risk of arthritis. Let’s delve into the new study.

Read more
Can you run the Great Wall of China? The brutal marathon with entrancing scenery
Runners must tackle 5,164 steps and varying terrain to cross the finish line.
the Great wall of China

I enjoy zooming through new places or my favorite trails, draped with those tall, emerald-green oak trees. Running a marathon or simply jogging through your neighborhood is an accomplishment, and for many of us, we get a runner’s high and a rush of feel-good endorphins to go along with it. 

Some marathons are more grueling than others, depending on various factors like the terrain and the weather. Recently, one of the more challenging marathons took the spotlight. While it’s certainly grueling, you’ll also see entrancing scenery and one of the most captivating, historic, cultural landmarks in the world, the Great Wall of China. 

Read more