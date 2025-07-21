Unlock better running performance and recovery with the popular 4R formula

After a long run, people have their preferred ways of resting, recovering, and helping those muscle cells repair. One of my first go-tos is to drink plenty of water, and I always feel an urge to hydrate even after a shorter sprint around the block. An ice water with a dash of lemon is my personal favorite.

Lots of sports nutritionists are now recommending the 4R formula to help with running performance and recovery. In a scientific review, experienced sports nutrition researchers shared updated nutrition guidance to help you aid recovery and optimize those gains. Avid runners and elite marathoners also swear by this method for a fitness boost. Let’s explore the 4R framework.

What is the 4R framework?

Many sports nutritionists and trainers for elite athletes emphasize the importance of the first four hours following a workout for getting the recovery process underway. During this time, your body is more receptive to absorbing nutrients and repairing muscles. Here are the 4Rs.

Rehydrate

Replenishing fluids and electrolytes you lost through sweat when exercising is the first step in this recovery method, but there’s a little more to it than just gulping down a glass of water. When it comes to electrolytes, electrolyte drinks with magnesium and potassium are an excellent choice; however, you’ll also want to ensure that you’re replenishing sodium. 6% carb solutions are also typically recommended and commonly found in sports drinks, meaning there are 6 grams of carbohydrate for every 100 milliliters (mL) of fluid.

Refuel

Refueling involves replenishing your glycogen stores with carbohydrates to provide energy that supports your immune system and tissue and muscle repair. During that four-hour window, the general recommendation is to consume about 1.2 grams of carbohydrates per kilogram of body mass per hour. Try including at least one higher-carb meal within those first two hours after exercising. If you’re also consuming protein and caffeine with those carbs, you can lower your intake to about one gram of protein per kilogram.

The researchers also point out that taking creatine can help replenish glycogen, with approximately 5-10 grams recommended in your post-workout meal. If you have a more grueling workout session or a longer endurance run, try 20 grams split into five doses.

Repair

Repair helps your blood flow and the delivery of nutrients to your cells. Protein is key for fueling muscle repair and aiding the mitochondria, which are like the powerhouses or engines of your cells. Try to make sure you get plenty of protein in your post-workout meal.

Recuperate (rest)

The resting part of this formula or framework allows your body to heal, rest, and relax. The researchers emphasize the importance of sleep and optimizing pre-sleep nutrition. They suggest consuming 25-30 grams of protein before bed. Studies also reveal that consuming a little protein-based snack before bedtime can promote protein synthesis during the night, which supports muscle recovery.