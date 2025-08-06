This activity could help you live longer and healthier, and it isn’t running

While runners love setting off on foot, others prefer different types of physical activity. Swimming and running are beneficial ways to boost your heart health, cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, and more, but we all have our preferences when it comes to exercise and sports. I enjoy swimming and running, but I also like to switch up my workouts to keep them more fun and interesting.

Researchers explored different types of physical activity and how they influence longevity, and one particular sport came out on top, beating swimming and jogging. Here’s the research.

The study

A study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings involved 8,577 participants in Denmark from the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS). The researchers wanted to evaluate the differential improvements in life expectancy associated with participation in various sports. In the CCHS study, all 8,577 participants were followed for up to 25 years from their examination between 1991 and 1994 until 2017.

The study outcome

The researchers concluded:

Racquet sports, especially badminton and tennis, are linked to a more significant boost in longevity compared to any physical activity.

Playing tennis was associated with up to 9.7 years of additional life expectancy, and badminton with 6.2 years. These figures are compared to jogging, which added 3.2 years, and swimming, with 3.4 years.

Calisthenics added 3.1 years of life expectancy, and health club activities added 1.5 years.

Cycling added 3.7 years of life expectancy.

The takeaway

While this is an observational study, it’s interesting to consider how playing different sports could boost health and longevity. Plus, many people might find playing badminton or tennis to be more fun than running around the block or swimming laps in a pool.

As the researchers in this study pointed out, leisure-time sports that involve more social interaction were linked to the best longevity, which is definitely something to think about. There are plenty of benefits of playing racquet sports, from burning calories to promoting weight loss and improving your heart health, which should encourage you to pick up a racket and play.