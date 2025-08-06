 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This activity could help you live longer and healthier, and it isn’t running

Boost your heart health and longevity with this fun, socially interactive sport

By
Man outside playing tennis
RDNE / Pexels

While runners love setting off on foot, others prefer different types of physical activity. Swimming and running are beneficial ways to boost your heart health, cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle strength, and more, but we all have our preferences when it comes to exercise and sports. I enjoy swimming and running, but I also like to switch up my workouts to keep them more fun and interesting.

Researchers explored different types of physical activity and how they influence longevity, and one particular sport came out on top, beating swimming and jogging. Here’s the research.

The study

Man swinging tennis racket playing tennis happy
Isabella Mendes / Pexels

A study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings involved 8,577 participants in Denmark from the Copenhagen City Heart Study (CCHS). The researchers wanted to evaluate the differential improvements in life expectancy associated with participation in various sports. In the CCHS study, all 8,577 participants were followed for up to 25 years from their examination between 1991 and 1994 until 2017.

The study outcome

Man playing badminton with shuttlecock
Vladvictoria / Pexels

The researchers concluded:

  • Racquet sports, especially badminton and tennis, are linked to a more significant boost in longevity compared to any physical activity.
  • Playing tennis was associated with up to 9.7 years of additional life expectancy, and badminton with 6.2 years. These figures are compared to jogging, which added 3.2 years, and swimming, with 3.4 years.
  • Calisthenics added 3.1 years of life expectancy, and health club activities added 1.5 years.
  • Cycling added 3.7 years of life expectancy.

The takeaway

Racket sports, badminton, shuttlecock
Eric Anada / Pexels

While this is an observational study, it’s interesting to consider how playing different sports could boost health and longevity. Plus, many people might find playing badminton or tennis to be more fun than running around the block or swimming laps in a pool.

Recommended Videos

As the researchers in this study pointed out, leisure-time sports that involve more social interaction were linked to the best longevity, which is definitely something to think about. There are plenty of benefits of playing racquet sports, from burning calories to promoting weight loss and improving your heart health, which should encourage you to pick up a racket and play.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

7 effective dumbbell exercises for lats activation
Pullovers, renegade rows, and more
Man doing dumbbell row

When it comes to back exercises, most people think of cables, barbells, and machines. While all of this equipment is certainly helpful for targeting your lats, if you only have access to dumbbells, do not despair. As a personal trainer, I have worked with many clients who had limited access to equipment, and you can still get in a great workout.

Keep reading to learn more about effective dumbbell exercises for lats activation and how to implement them into your routine!

Read more
Expert reveals how to know you’re dehydrated—and what to do
Are you drinking enough water? Are you getting enough electrolytes?
Man drinking water gymnastic ring

I try to drink enough water throughout the day, but I still feel like I’m probably not getting enough, especially living in a typically hotter climate. I always make sure I start my day with a big glass of filtered water, ice, and a dash of electrolytes and lemon juice. Interestingly, researchers have found that lemons could help damaged livers, and lemons are rich in beneficial plant compounds called polyphenols.

Sometimes, I can feel my body telling me to drink some water, so I listen. Reminder apps, alarms, and smart water bottles are other options. Research reveals that even mild dehydration can negatively affect how your brain functions and your attention span, so gulping down that glass of water could actually help you focus and be more productive. 

Read more
How do you keep the weight off years later? Researchers reveal a surprising tool
Blue plate with word blocks text weight loss on white background with green leaf

Several factors influence body weight and weight loss, including hormones, diet, nutrition, stress, and gut bacteria. Researchers have found a link between obesity and the gut microbiota, which refers to the bacteria present in the stomach and intestines. Research also shows that exercise promotes weight loss and improves body composition over time. We hear about numerous products and supplements with bold marketing claims about how they accelerate weight loss, and it’s difficult to distinguish between what works, what’s evidence-based, and what’s simply hype and hearsay. 

Recently, researchers explored whether wearing a weighted vest during weight loss could influence long-term weight loss maintenance. In other words, does wearing a weighted vest while you’re actively losing weight and taking part in a weight loss program promote more sustained weight loss over time and even years later? Let’s delve into the research.

Read more