  1. Fitness
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Take That, Peloton: You Can Take Home an Echelon Bike for ONLY $1 Today

By

If you’ve been considering trying out one of the best Peloton alternatives for a while now, we’ve found the best deal possible for you. Right now, you can get a 30-day risk-free trial of Echelon’s EX-3 bike with a 12-month membership included for just $1. Free shipping and free returns are included with a full refund issued within 30 days. That’s how confident Echelon is that you’ll be hooked on its services. If you’re looking to change up how you work out from home, this is the ideal time to give Echelon a try.

For that mere $1, you get the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 to try for a full month. The EX-3 has mostly everything you could want from a workout bike with a nice mixture of aesthetic appeal and space efficiency so you can easily find it a home when you’re not using it. A small footprint is sure to be super useful if you have limited space at home or in your workout area. It offers adjustable features so you can adapt the bike to your body meaning you won’t feel squashed or too restricted by its design at any point. A strong frame also means you can push yourself with pedaling without worrying about going too far.

Besides the bike, you get access to an Echelon membership which means you can use its live and on-demand studio fitness classes to get fit and be motivated to push yourself further. You can compete with friends and family via the Echelon leaderboards so you can always see how you’re performing against others. After all, competition is a great way to entice you into doing that bit more each session, right? A resistance knob means you can adjust the bike’s tension levels easily too, ensuring you can give yourself an easier or tougher ride depending on what your body needs that day. It all comes together to form a truly rewarding way of working out from home.

Right now, you can try all this out for just $1 with Echelon’s 30-day risk-free trial so there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t give it a try. With free shipping and free returns, you won’t even have to worry about that side of things costing you anything either. What are you waiting for? This is the ideal time to see how Echelon bikes can revolutionize your life.

Editors' Recommendations

3 amazing running shoes if you’ve got flat feet

http://www.blissmark.com

Why you should incorporate swimming into your workout routine

www.blissmark.com

We did this 30-minute trampoline workout — and it really works

www.blissmark.com

Best Prime Day Backpack Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

best prime day back pack sales adidas backpack

Wilson’s Bold Sportswear Line Will Make You Forget All About Its Volleyballs

wilson sportswear line 033021 10 2850

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals 2021: Sales You Can Expect

oru portable inlet kayak 2

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021: What to Expect

best prime day bike deals schwinn mountain bikes

The 7 Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands

best mattress in a box brands purple brand

Echelon vs Peloton: Which Connected Workout Equipment is King?

Peloton home gym

Where to Buy an Echelon Bike with the Fastest Delivery

where to buy echelon bike 1

The 9 Best Treadmills for a Home Gym

best treadmills nov20 x22i ntex05121 gallery 3 l v2

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for May 2021

best back workouts dumbbell row in the gym

The Best Peloton Alternatives for 2021

best peloton alternatives unrecognizable man doing exercise on a gym stationary bike concept