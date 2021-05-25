If you’ve been considering trying out one of the best Peloton alternatives for a while now, we’ve found the best deal possible for you. Right now, you can get a 30-day risk-free trial of Echelon’s EX-3 bike with a 12-month membership included for just $1. Free shipping and free returns are included with a full refund issued within 30 days. That’s how confident Echelon is that you’ll be hooked on its services. If you’re looking to change up how you work out from home, this is the ideal time to give Echelon a try.

For that mere $1, you get the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 to try for a full month. The EX-3 has mostly everything you could want from a workout bike with a nice mixture of aesthetic appeal and space efficiency so you can easily find it a home when you’re not using it. A small footprint is sure to be super useful if you have limited space at home or in your workout area. It offers adjustable features so you can adapt the bike to your body meaning you won’t feel squashed or too restricted by its design at any point. A strong frame also means you can push yourself with pedaling without worrying about going too far.

Besides the bike, you get access to an Echelon membership which means you can use its live and on-demand studio fitness classes to get fit and be motivated to push yourself further. You can compete with friends and family via the Echelon leaderboards so you can always see how you’re performing against others. After all, competition is a great way to entice you into doing that bit more each session, right? A resistance knob means you can adjust the bike’s tension levels easily too, ensuring you can give yourself an easier or tougher ride depending on what your body needs that day. It all comes together to form a truly rewarding way of working out from home.

Right now, you can try all this out for just $1 with Echelon’s 30-day risk-free trial so there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t give it a try. With free shipping and free returns, you won’t even have to worry about that side of things costing you anything either. What are you waiting for? This is the ideal time to see how Echelon bikes can revolutionize your life.

