 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Study shows this fun activity can torch your core, so you can forget the sit-ups

If you want to light up your deeper core muscles, it could be time to step onto a paddleboard and glide on the glossy water top.

By
paddleboarding
Master Cowley / Pexels

I’ve never met someone who actually liked sit-ups, and I’d honestly be surprised if I did. While sit-ups are a classic exercise, researchers used the Army Physical Fitness Test, or APFT, to measure core strength and revealed that military personnel were able to boost their core strength with and without sit-ups. In an interesting study, researchers explored whether the fun activity of paddleboarding had a positive impact on core strength, improved core endurance, lowered body fat, and more.

Why are sit-ups falling out of fitness fashion?

Man paddleboarding on water
DH Tang / Pexels

Harvard experts recommend planks over sit-ups because the latter can strain your lower back and exert pressure on your curved spine when lying on the ground. Many people have difficulty doing sit-ups for different reasons, and planks and other moves might be more manageable.

Recommended Videos

Researchers have also suggested that they might increase the risk of injury, and other moves like planks, leg raises, and Russian twists can better target your deeper core muscles. Sit-ups primarily target your rectus abdominis (six-pack) muscles and engage your hip flexors, but they aren’t necessarily the most effective for torching your deeper core, such as your transverse abdominis, which plays a significant role in core stability.

Paddleboarding on Barton Creek
Keith Langston / The Manual

Additionally, lots of people just don’t like doing sit-ups; simply put, they aren’t the most enjoyable or fun exercise out there. With sit-ups being such a drag for so many of us, let’s check out the research on paddleboarding.

The paddleboarding study

man and woman paddleboarding holding boards
Tiana / Pexels

In a study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, the researchers compared sedentary adults who spend too much time sitting to recreational and elite stand-up paddleboarders. Paddleboarding is a low-impact activity or sport where you stand on a board and use a paddle to move and glide on the water. There are even competitive stand-up paddleboard races. A paddleboard is usually wider and longer than a surfboard.

The study results

paddleboarding
Josh Sorenson / Pexels

The researchers concluded that when compared to the sedentary adults who weren’t physically active, both the recreational and elite paddleboarders had:

The recreational paddlers had significantly better aerobic fitness and muscle strength compared to the sedentary group, so you don’t have to be a pro to get those benefits and level up your fitness and muscle power. If you do so happen to become an elite paddler, this study showed the elite paddleboarding group had better heart health and cholesterol profiles.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Unlike sit-ups, where you have the floor to support you, with paddleboarding, you have to balance and work your core muscles to stay upright on the board in the moving water.

Time to go paddleboarding?

paddleboard
Hameen / Pexels

For most of us, paddleboarding is certainly more fun than doing sit-ups. This study reveals that you can lower body fat and improve core endurance, balance, cholesterol, and heart health. If sit-ups aren’t your favorite but you’d still like to enhance your fitness and boost your core strength and endurance, maybe it’s time to grab a paddleboard instead.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

This pull-up bar ab workout will fire up your core and sculpt your abs
Get a strong core with these simple moves
Man and woman doing dead hangs from a pull-up bar

Are you looking to build your core strength but only have access to a pull-up bar? Not a problem! As a personal trainer and workout enthusiast, some of my favorite ab exercises in my program involve a pull-up bar.

A strong core is essential for posture, stability, reducing your chance of injury, and more. An NIH study also shares that “core stability training is crucial for competitive athletes, individuals who want to improve their health and physical performance, and those undergoing clinical rehabilitation.”

Read more
Is working out at the same time everyday better for your heart health? New study
Is consistency key when it comes to getting the most benefits for your heart?
Two people doing squat exercises

Some people like to stick to a rigid schedule and work out at the same time every day or at the same time every week. Penciling workout sessions into our busy calendars can help many of us stay more consistent and get closer to achieving our fitness goals.

I tend to do a mix of scheduled workouts and spontaneous sessions, like a jog around my neighborhood and a little strength training at home. While I don’t currently have a gym membership, I do use my at-home gym machine, dumbbells, and a yoga mat, along with going jogging and doing bodyweight exercises like lunges and squats.

Read more
Sleepless night? This supplement might help your brain bounce back, study finds
Can this popular fitness supplement perk up your brain even if you're sleep deprived?
Man head in hands tired stressed laptop

I’m definitely not functioning at my best and fulfilling my true potential without a good night’s sleep. However, poor sleep doesn’t just hamper your productivity the next day or make your brain feel groggy; researchers have associated chronic insufficient sleep with a heightened risk of heart disease, obesity, cancer, and diabetes. Sleep is natural and protective for your overall wellness.

People try many ways to combat poor sleep, from guzzling cups of coffee to splashing water on their faces and napping during lunch. In an interesting study, researchers investigated whether the popular fitness supplement creatine can enhance cognitive function following sleep deprivation. 

Read more