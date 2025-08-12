Bench press breakdown: Science pinpoints the ideal reps & sets for muscle growth

The classic bench press is a go-to exercise for those looking to build bigger and stronger arms and pecs. The bench press is a compound exercise that deserves a spot in your upper-body training routine. This move targets your large pectoral muscles that help you perform the pushing motion, and researchers revealed that bench pressing also helps you increase strength and performance in other moves like push-ups, as well as improving your posture.

One of the more commonly discussed and debated topics relating to the bench press is the ideal number of sets and reps to optimize muscle growth. Most people are looking to incorporate progressive overload and increase the weights over time to promote hypertrophy. Is there an ideal range of sets and reps to maximize gains? Recently, researchers explored just that.

The study

In a study published in the journal PeerJ, the study authors explored different rep ranges and the impact on hypertrophy (muscle growth). To build muscle, most fitness professionals recommend focusing on mechanical tension and progressive overload. Increasing the weights or sets and reps ramps up the challenge and forces your muscles to adapt accordingly.

The ideal reps and sets

The researchers concluded that if you’re working your sets close to failure, within a few reps of failure to be exact, then muscle growth can happen anywhere between six and 30 reps.

Of course, six and 30 reps is quite a broad range, but the important factor is that you’re pushing your sets within a few reps of failure. This means that by the time you reach those last few reps, you’re pretty close to the point where you have to put down the barbell. You don’t have to work to failure, but you have to get pretty close to see the biggest gains.

Most lifters see muscle growth between 3-5 sets of 8-12 reps with a suitable weight.

Maximizing power

When it comes to improving strength, researchers have found that it’s best to choose heavier weights and aim for between 2-4 sets of 3-8 reps. This rep range prompts your body to activate more individual muscle fibers to generate more force in that muscle group, which is important for boosting strength and power when you’re doing resistance training.

What about weight?

There isn’t really a set weight to use, so go with what feels challenging, but doesn’t compromise your technique. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to start with lighter weights and work your way up as you gain strength and conquer your technique. Using a spotter is highly recommended for beginners.

For beginners, you can go with 40-55kg, and if you’re intermediate, you can probably go with 55-70kg. Those who are more advanced can bench press 70-95kg or more.

Give yourself time to rest

Try to give yourself time to rest between sets for at least one to three minutes. Focus more on control and technique rather than speed.

How often should you bench press?

Bench pressing two or three times a week should help you see results over time, while still giving your muscles sufficient time to rest, repair, and recover between sessions.