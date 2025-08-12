 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Bench press breakdown: Science pinpoints the ideal reps & sets for muscle growth

Can the right range of sets and reps level up your bench-pressing power?

By
men bench press spotter gym
Brunogobofoto / Pexels

The classic bench press is a go-to exercise for those looking to build bigger and stronger arms and pecs. The bench press is a compound exercise that deserves a spot in your upper-body training routine. This move targets your large pectoral muscles that help you perform the pushing motion, and researchers revealed that bench pressing also helps you increase strength and performance in other moves like push-ups, as well as improving your posture.

One of the more commonly discussed and debated topics relating to the bench press is the ideal number of sets and reps to optimize muscle growth. Most people are looking to incorporate progressive overload and increase the weights over time to promote hypertrophy. Is there an ideal range of sets and reps to maximize gains? Recently, researchers explored just that.

The study

man lifting barbell bench press lift
9to5strength / Pixabay

In a study published in the journal PeerJ, the study authors explored different rep ranges and the impact on hypertrophy (muscle growth). To build muscle, most fitness professionals recommend focusing on mechanical tension and progressive overload. Increasing the weights or sets and reps ramps up the challenge and forces your muscles to adapt accordingly. 

The ideal reps and sets

man lifting weights muscle bench press barbell black and white
I Am FOSNA / Pixabay

The researchers concluded that if you’re working your sets close to failure, within a few reps of failure to be exact, then muscle growth can happen anywhere between six and 30 reps.

Recommended Videos

Of course, six and 30 reps is quite a broad range, but the important factor is that you’re pushing your sets within a few reps of failure. This means that by the time you reach those last few reps, you’re pretty close to the point where you have to put down the barbell. You don’t have to work to failure, but you have to get pretty close to see the biggest gains.

Related: 
How many minutes of exercise lifts your mood? What science says

Most lifters see muscle growth between 3-5 sets of 8-12 reps with a suitable weight.

Maximizing power

man doing bench press in gym
Olly Man / Pexels

When it comes to improving strength, researchers have found that it’s best to choose heavier weights and aim for between 2-4 sets of 3-8 reps. This rep range prompts your body to activate more individual muscle fibers to generate more force in that muscle group, which is important for boosting strength and power when you’re doing resistance training.

What about weight?

Man putting weight on a rack in the gym
Farkas Mario / Unsplash

There isn’t really a set weight to use, so go with what feels challenging, but doesn’t compromise your technique. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to start with lighter weights and work your way up as you gain strength and conquer your technique. Using a spotter is highly recommended for beginners.

For beginners, you can go with 40-55kg, and if you’re intermediate, you can probably go with 55-70kg. Those who are more advanced can bench press 70-95kg or more.

Give yourself time to rest

barbell on floor on black floor in gym with weights close up
Victor Freitas / Unsplash

Try to give yourself time to rest between sets for at least one to three minutes. Focus more on control and technique rather than speed.

How often should you bench press?

man bench press with barbell in gym
Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels

Bench pressing two or three times a week should help you see results over time, while still giving your muscles sufficient time to rest, repair, and recover between sessions.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What’s the average size of male biceps? Here are the muscle metrics
This interesting data reveals the average measurements for male biceps.
strong man flexing arms biceps

Some want to grow bigger biceps for the aesthetics and to sculpt a more muscular physique, and others just want to boost strength and fitness. When we think about a strong male upper body or a powerlifter, we envision those bulging biceps under boulder shoulders and next to defined pecs. Interestingly, the size of the bicep muscles could be an indicator of long-term health, and working those biceps is typically included in most resistance training and strength training programs.

Staying dedicated to your arm workouts, upper body days, and bicep exercises pays off in the long run, and research reveals that resistance training does build muscle. Of course, not everyone has arms like Arnold Schwarzenegger's or those of leading bodybuilders in their prime, but when I heard about the data on the average bicep size, I was certainly interested. Let’s check it out.

Read more
How can older adults preserve muscle mass? Study reveals the best training type
This type of workout just twice a week could lower inflammation, boost muscle mass and strength, and more.
older man sitting in gym ipad kettlebell

Over the years, many older adults experience a decline in muscle mass and strength. Factors like hormonal changes and a decline in hormones like testosterone play a role. Lifestyle factors also matter, including a sedentary lifestyle, inadequate nutrition, and chronic illnesses and inflammatory conditions. 

In mounting research, a sedentary lifestyle has been associated with an increased risk of metabolic diseases, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. Getting our bodies moving comes with an array of protective health benefits, regardless of your age. Researchers are often studying the best types of exercise to improve bone density or preserve muscle mass, especially in later life. Let’s take a look at an interesting study on the best training type for preserving muscle mass in older adults.

Read more
Are endurance athletes getting enough protein? Hot-off-the-press study
Do endurance athletes require as much protein as strength athletes to optimize performance?
Happy man smiling crossing marathon finish line

Since protein is key for muscle growth, those looking to sculpt a more muscular physique and boost strength often consume more protein. Gym junkies and bodybuilders are frequently heard discussing the role of optimal protein consumption in making those gains. What about endurance athletes who are more focused on completing marathons and triathlons than powering through the big three compound lifts? In weightlifting, protein plays a crucial role in building muscle strength, but what about its impact on longevity and endurance? Let’s look at recent research.

Interesting research

Read more