Neither rain nor sleet nor a pandemic will force you to miss a workout if you take advantage of this Cyber Monday exercise bike deal from Echelon. Right now, you can save $250 on the Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, on sale for $349 from its regular $599. The deal also includes 90 days of Echelon’s United Membership, which allows you to join as many classes as you like to beat the holiday weight gain and head into 2022 with a new you.

Today’s Best Cyber Monday Exercise Bike Deal

Why Buy:

Interactive classes let you push harder and longer, burning more calories

At-home equipment allows you to work out on your schedule

Ergonomic handlebars align you for a more comfortable riding position

32-level resistance knob ensures you can continually challenge yourself

Classes were all the rage in the U.S. fitness industry — that is, until the pandemic. Suddenly, every American was racing to purchase at-home workout gear to do anything during the two weeks to flatten the curve. Well, we all know how that went: The pandemic is ongoing, new variants are emerging, and many are either leery of returning to group workouts or at least want a backup should the worst happen. That’s why we love the concurrent rise of at-home workout classes, and especially Echelon’s Connect Sport Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike.

Indoor cycling is, on its own, a great way to get a workout in. But don’t take our word for it: Even diehard outdoor cyclists turn indoors when the weather gets rough to maintain and build fitness. The new crop of exercise bikes that have gained popularity over the past two years have one thing in common: The ability through technology to connect you with users around the world. Echelon is a leader in the industry of connected fitness, and at the time of this writing, it offers thousands of on-demand classes, as well as 35 live classes every day. Regardless of your fitness level, there’s a class for you. And while monthly access to its library is as little as $29 a month, with this Cyber Monday deal, you’ll have the first three months in your house on the house.

Once you get past the wealth of resources that comes with an Echelon membership, it’s all about the bike itself. We like this one’s bullhorn handlebars design. An exaggeration of those found on road bikes, these bars allow you to get down and get into your workouts, producing more power in a more comfortable position. Its seat and handlebars are fully adjustable in both height and depth so that you can quickly dial in the best fit. And on the subject of the dial, the magnetic tension system adjusts with the turn of a wrist to achieve your best workout, hassle-free.

The package includes two water bottle holders and a screen that quickly turns for those workouts off the bike. Toe cages are standard, though many prefer to use clipless pedals after a few months. This can be done with minimal equipment and at home — no technician required.

When Does This Cyber Monday Exercise Bike Deal End?

The murmur around the world right now is varying volumes of “omicron.” We can’t predict the future, but countries are already locking down, and travel bans are being enacted. It’s a good time to pick up a workout method that’s effective and can be done from home. Our recommendation is to snag one now before they’re gone.

Furthermore, stock is limited, and it may not be replaced in time for the holidays once it’s gone. A recent report from Adobe Analytics found that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up 124% compared to pre-COVID levels. That’s likely to increase as shoppers race to get holiday presents. If you’ve been eyeing an exercise bike in the last two years, now’s the time to secure yours while saving a significant amount of money.

