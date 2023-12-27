Ritual Essential multivitamins are what you need to fill diet and nutrient gaps

The problem with many multivitamins and health supplements is that we don’t really know where the ingredients are coming from, and the industry lacks transparency for third-party testing, including safety and scientific studies for efficacy. Understanding this, the team behind Ritual has created a first-of-its-kind visible supply chain, showing where all the key ingredients in their multivitamins and supplements come from. You don’t have to just take their word for it either, they show you direct proof with details about sources, studies, and suppliers. Moreover, they utilize third-party testing, going above and beyond what is required by the FDA, to discern the safety and quality of products.

Founded by a skeptical Mom, who rightfully didn’t trust leading multivitamin providers on the market, Ritual aims to give us the better options we deserve. was specifically formulated to “fill nutrient gaps in the diet” with key ingredients in “bioavailable forms.” Let’s explore what makes them so different and why you might consider getting your next multivitamins from Ritual over anyone else.

Ritual vitamins will fill your diet’s nutrient gaps

If you’re health conscious, you exercise. Everyone needs exercise, so it makes sense. But did you know men are likely to overvalue exercise while under-valuing nutrition? In other words, they spend time exercising, like running, lifting weights, or biking, which is great, but they can neglect their diet and nutritional intake. Also, according to the CDC, fewer men than women meet the minimum daily intake recommended for fruits and vegetables.

Needless to say, this can leave a significant gap in daily nutritional values. One way to make up those gaps is by taking multivitamins, which can help ensure you’re getting enough key nutrients in the right types and increments. Many vitamins, for example, come in several forms, like B2 or B3 for Vitamin B or D2 and D3 for Vitamin D.

Ritual can be your new type of two-a-day vitamin, with a unique capsule design that combines oily and dry ingredients in one capsule. This is possible thanks to a patented beadlet in oil technology, which combines everything in one capsule without compromising ingredients. They also feature a delayed release capsule, designed to dissolve later in the small intestine, an ideal place to absorb nutrients. That delayed release also makes it easier on an empty or sensitive stomach.

From helping to support heart health with Omega-3 DHA to normal muscle function and normal immune function with Vitamin D3, every capsule is one step closer to a more complete diet. The vitamins are vegan-friendly, non-GMO verified, sugar-free, gluten-free, and major allergen-free, so for someone like me — with many food and allergy concerns — the vitamins are an excellent option.

A minty essence distilled into every bottle helps keep the vitamins fresh but also makes the taste and experience enjoyable. We’ve all had some nasty-tasting vitamins before. Ritual will never do that to you.

The resources are ready for you

Ritual multivitamins support foundational health with 10 traceable ingredients. They share ingredient sources, 3rd party testing, and independent certifications. There are no mysterious ingredients here.

Ingredients:

Boron

Folate

Magnesium

Omega-3 DHA

Vitamin A

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K2

Zinc

With each ingredient, you can see where they come from, what they do for your body, and peer-reviewed studies on their effects. For example, Omega-3 DHA lists that it’s commonly found in shellfish, salmon, and tuna, however, Ritual sources their Omega-3 DHA from microalgae instead of fish oil, minimizing environmental contamination. Manufactured in Saskatoon, Canada, they even share the exact supplier as well. Finally, it provides heart and brain health benefits, with over 13,000 studies on its evidence-backed support.

There are similar pages with details and information about each ingredient included in Ritual products. You won’t find that anywhere else, let alone information this thorough.

So, what’s the deal with Ritual?

If you’re interested in giving Ritual a try, and we highly recommend doing so, you can take advantage of an incredible offer right now. For your first month, you’ll get 40% off when you use code THEMANUAL at checkout. That deal is good from now until January 31, 2024, which might seem like a good chunk of time, but it will be over before you know it.

