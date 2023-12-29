Save 40% on your first month of Ritual Essential men’s multivitamins

Do you know what you’re putting into your body? Let’s back up a little and clarify that one. Do you know where the key ingredients from foods, vitamins, and other consumables actually come from? Neither do we. The founder of Ritual understands this and has created a first-of-its-kind visible supply chain for their multivitamins and supplements, including their Essential for Men multivitamins. In short, that means you can see important details like sources, studies, and the primary suppliers. Plus, with third-party testing, they conduct safety and quality checks at multiple stages of their product’s journey, using best-in-class facilities. Essential for Men multivitamins were specially formulated to fill nutrient gaps in the male diet, delivered in bioavailable forms. They’re also 40% off right now, through January 31, 2024, when you use promo code THEMANUAL at checkout. You’ll get your first month at the discounted price giving you an excellent opportunity to try out the multivitamins and see how they balance out your diet. Of course, there’s a lot more to talk about, so let’s get into it.

Why you should buy the Ritual Essential men’s multivitamins to improve your diet

According to the CDC, fewer males meet the minimum daily intake recommendations for fruits and vegetables in their diet. Moreover, men are most likely to overvalue exercise while under-valuing and underestimating the importance of nutrition. This can leave notable gaps in the diet.

Recommended Videos

Ritual is an answer to that problem, helping to support your total nutritional intake by providing what you might not be getting from diet alone. From helping to support heart health with Omega-3 DHA to promoting normal immune functions with Vitamin D3, taking Ritual Essential twice a day can be a major player in supporting your body and health.

The multivitamins are vegan-friendly, non-GMO verified, sugar-free, gluten-free, and major allergen-free. So, someone like me with a lot of allergy concerns can still partake without experiencing complications. Moreover, their patented beadlet in oil capsules feature delayed release technology designed to dissolve later in the small intestine, an ideal place to absorb nutrients. It’s also gentler on an empty or sensitive stomach. Plus, you don’t have to take a handful of pills to get the right nutrients — just two capsules once daily will do.

Ritual’s Essential for Men multivitamins promote heart health, brain health, normal muscle function, and normal immune function with 10 fully traceable ingredients. Those ingredients include Omega-3 DHA, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin K2, Folate, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, and Boron. At any time, you can follow each ingredient to their source to find what supplier they come from, where in the world they come from, and what effects they have on your health with peer-reviewed studies and information to back it all up. Seriously, look at this information page for Omega-3 DHA. It tells you everything you’d ever need to know.

Here’s the best part. Right now, you can save up to 40% on your first month when you use promotional code THEMANUAL at checkout. That’s an exclusive code for our readers here and the perfect opportunity to give these men’s multivitamins a try.

Editors' Recommendations