Is the gym safe for kids? Researchers weigh in on strength training for youth

Many people have concerns about whether strength training and weightlifting are safe for kids. You might have heard people discussing whether it can damage growth plates, stunt growth, and more. When it comes to the research, most of the myths come from a few case reports in the 1970s where children completed maximum lifts or used the improper technique. Of course, strength training for children should always be supervised and approached differently than for adults, but that doesn’t mean it’s inherently unsafe or that it doesn’t offer benefits when done correctly with safety in mind.

Kids won’t become bodybuilders before puberty in the same way as adults because their bodies are developing. Instead, the right training strengthens neuron connections, which helps the muscles activate and improves fine motor skill development. As researchers and experts point out, after puberty, muscles can potentially get larger with the support of reproductive hormones like testosterone and the human growth hormone.

Lots of schools have hosted weightlifting and strength training classes for kids over the years. Many health professionals and pediatric specialists emphasize that as long as weightlifting is performed with the proper technique and safe weights that aren’t excessive or too heavy, it can be advantageous for kiddos. Let’s delve into some of the research.

What does the research show about weightlifting for youth?

Research from the American Academy of Pediatrics indicates that resistance training can improve muscle strength, endurance, bone mineral density, insulin sensitivity, and cholesterol markers in overweight youth. Additionally, the researchers revealed that resistance training can enhance mental health and increase resistance to injury, contrary to popular belief.

The researchers note that certain health situations require consultation with a medical professional before starting a resistance training program to ensure it’s the right choice for that individual child. A personalized approach is always best in this case.

The many benefits of resistance training for youth

Here are some of the many benefits of resistance training for youth:

Boosts physical fitness and general health.

Helpful for the rehabilitation of injuries.

Promotes injury reduction.

Boosts mental health.

Improves declining measures of muscular fitness among children and adolescents.

Sparks interest and curiosity in exercise and fitness that can help set them up for healthier lifestyle choices in adulthood.

Are more kids training now than before?

Research published in 2009 in The British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that more young people are now engaging in resistance training, with additional research reporting the same trend. The researchers stated that the manuscript has been “endorsed by leading professional organizations within the fields of sports medicine, exercise science, and pediatrics.” Large health and sports organizations, scientists, and specialists are endorsing resistance training for youth.

Enhancing health and combating sedentary behavior

This growing research shows us that weightlifting and strength training can boost health and combat sedentary behavior in youth, especially in our modern digital world brimming with screens that encourage us all to sink into the bed or couch. As long as safety, supervision, personalization, the right weights, and proper technique are at the forefront, resistance training can be safe and beneficial for youth.