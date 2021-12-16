The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

By the time the new year rolls by, almost everyone has a resolution drawn up and one of the most common is to get healthier, more fit, and active. But you can’t do that unless you have the equipment! That’s why Horizon Fitness’ holiday sale has us giddy and ready to decorate our halls, rooms, and even under the tree with some truly fantastic fitness gear. From its treadmills, built for powerful performance and with highly responsive drive systems, to its naturally smooth ellipticals, let’s just say there’s a lot to be excited about!

More importantly, many of Horizon’s treadmills and ellipticals are on sale as part of a series of promotions. A Horizon flash sale will be live through December 19th, with a Best of Web sale sticking around until December 31, right alongside its celebratory Holiday Sale — also live until December 31. Let’s take a quick look at some of the best deals that will be available. You can also peruse those sales at your leisure, below.

Horizon T101 Treadmill – Save an Extra $50 Through December 19

Deal: Normally $1,000<strong>, now $649</strong>

This easy-to-use treadmill allows you to hit the ground running. Access intuitive controls, listen to music or media through the built-in Bluetooth speakers, or workout with your fitness trainer on your device(s) thanks to the secure device holder. This thing is ready to rock.

The durable, 2.5 CHP motor is powerful yet runs at lower RPMs to keep your workouts quiet. Shift speed, incline, and adjust settings with one-touch keys. You can also fold the treadmill up quickly when you’re done for easy storage.

During the flash sale — live until December 19th — the T101 is discounted an extra $50 off the sale price, down to $649 total instead of its usual $1,000. No special code needed. You can also take advantage of Horizon financing to drop payments as low as $28 per month, if eligible.

Horizon EX-59 Elliptical – Save 10% plus Free Shipping Through December 31

Deal: Normally $1,000, <strong>now $630</strong> when using code HOL10

Upon arrival, your brand new EX-59 elliptical will take 30 minutes, or fewer, to set up and use. Like Horizon Fitness’s other equipment, intuitive controls make it easy to adjust settings, and quickly. Built-in Bluetooth speakers and a device holder add convenience.

The 14.3-pound flywheel and advanced pulley system work together to provide smooth, consistent motion that delivers an enjoyable experience, regardless of the selected resistance level. A tighter Q-factor, which is the distance between the pedals, helps to reduce stress on your hips and back during workouts.

During the sale, you’ll save an extra 10% off the EX-59 and get free shipping right along with it when you use coupon code HOL10 at checkout. That brings the total price down to $630, a far cry from the normal $1,000 price tag. It’s also just $30 per month through Horizon financing, if eligible.

Horizon 7.0 AE Elliptical – Save 10% plus Free Shipping Through December 31

Deal: Normally $2,000, <strong>now $900</strong> when using code HOL10

Want an elliptical that allows you to leverage your favorite fitness classes, music, and entertainment? The advanced Bluetooth speakers ensure your audio is crisp and clean, whether watching shows, following along with classes, or listening to your favorite tunes. A rapid-charge USB port keeps your devices powered up, even if you’re using them to watch Netflix, YouTube, follow your favorite training app, or stay motivated with your favorite Spotify playlist.

The 23-pound heavy flywheel keeps motion smooth and supports over 20 levels of resistance, which can be quickly swapped between. You can also adjust the incline with one-touch keys, along with the resistance.

This beautiful and reliable elliptical would cost you $2,000, but thanks to the current deal, it’s only $900 with free shipping when you use coupon code HOL10 at checkout. That’s just $28 per month with Horizon financing, if eligible.

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill Holiday Deal — $999 with Free Shipping Through December 31

Deal: Normally $2,000,<strong> now $999</strong> when using code DECMAT

Built for runners, but excellent for everyone, this powerful treadmill connects via Bluetooth to fitness apps like Zwift, and supports streaming classes from Peloton with unique features that make it easier to follow any instructor. The QuickDial controls make it super easy to adjust speed and incline, so you can fine-tune the difficulty of your workouts. The 3.0 CHP Rapid Sync motor allows for faster speeds, up to 33% faster, better incline changes, but remains incredibly quiet.

The large 60-inch cushioned deck has three zones, offering ample space and enabling comfortable footfalls, to make running much more enjoyable and less taxing on the body. It folds up when you’re done, quickly and easily, to make storing possible and take up less space.

For the holidays, the Horizon 7.0 AT is discounted to $999 with free shipping and a free mat when you use coupon code DECMAT at checkout. That’s a considerable discount off the normal price of $2,000. It’s just $28 per month through Horizon financing, if eligible.

Check Out More of Horizon Fitness’s Workout Gear

While these are certainly some of the top highlights, they’re not the only systems that Horizon Fitness offers. You can check out everything else below!

