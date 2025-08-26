Are men skipping leg day or not? Here’s the average military man’s quad size

Your legs carry you around all day, every day, and they also deserve some attention in the gym. Beefier, stronger legs are also more proportionate to the desirable muscular V-taper look, which is a goal for some men. You know what they say about skipping leg day. Personally, after a good leg workout, I can definitely feel my strength enhancing in my quads. After some of my more intense workouts or if it’s been a while, I might get that jelly leg feeling and soreness the next day.

The quadriceps

The quadriceps are the large muscles at the front of your upper thighs. Stronger quads help everything from walking and climbing to knee health. One interesting study found that individuals with osteoarthritis who had stronger quadriceps also experienced less knee pain and better overall physical function.

Recommended Videos

I came across data on the average size of a military man’s quadriceps. We look at the military as a group of people who have to maintain a certain degree of physical fitness to do their duties. That being said, I was interested to see the average quad size. Are military men staying committed to leg day and pumping those quads?

The average military man’s quad size

This measurement of the entire thigh includes body fat and encompasses more than just muscle mass, so it shouldn’t be the sole indicator of your leg day progress and your quad size alone. Even so, it’s still a good indicator overall and could motivate you for your next leg day.

The 2012 Anthropometric Survey of United States Army Personnel involved 4,082 male military members. The data showed the average circumference measurement of the male thigh is:

62.51 cm or 24.61 inches

Tips to grow those quads

Here are some top tips to help you grow those quads: