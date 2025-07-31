The workout strategy that builds muscle and boosts testosterone, according to a pro

There are several symptoms of low testosterone, from hot flashes and infertility to an overarching feeling of depression and decreased strength, muscle mass, and endurance. Low T will likely affect your performance in the gym and your motivation to get there and pick up those weights in the first place. Interestingly, researchers have found that testosterone levels are elevated directly after heavy resistance training in men, so if you have low levels, staying dedicated to your weightlifting is a good idea.

Research also reveals that testosterone increases muscle mass by increasing muscle protein synthesis. So lifting those weights helps you build muscle and increase testosterone, and at the same time, more testosterone also means more muscle and muscle protein synthesis.

Interview with fitness expert Kylie Larson

Fitness expert Kylie Larson has years of experience helping high-achieving men build strength and sustainable fitness habits. Larson is a Precision Nutrition Level 1 and 2 certified coach and the founder of Elemental Coaching. After helping thousands of men optimize their fitness potential, she has developed an in-depth knowledge of how exercise supports testosterone, mental clarity, and stress management in men.

We asked this funny and inspiring fitness expert to share fitness strategies and top tips for men to boost testosterone with the power of exercise, and how to use nutrition to boost energy and endurance. When you’re tired and have low energy, picking up those weights is especially challenging.

Expert tips to use exercise to boost testosterone

The Manual: What top tips and strategies do you recommend for busy, professional men trying to fit working out and eating better into their schedules?

Kylie Larson: Schedule your workouts like you schedule your most important meetings. If they are not on your calendar, they won’t happen. Also, be flexible in your approach to what a workout is “supposed” to look like. Sometimes, an hour-long workout is not in the cards. Try to allow yourself to get 30 minutes of exercise in. Know that you don’t have to work out every day and that something is better than nothing. Sneak in steps wherever you can. Parking far away, walking to your co-worker’s desk instead of just messaging them, walking meetings, and five-minute walks between calls. All of these little things add up.

For nutrition, prepare food ahead of time or pay for someone else to do it. Having healthy foods readily available is key. Keep your meals simple, focusing on a lean protein, vegetables, and a serving of complex carbs at each meal, even when you’re out in a restaurant.

TM: How does exercise support testosterone for men?

Kylie Larson: Exercise, particularly strength training, has been shown to naturally boost testosterone levels in men. Testosterone is a key hormone that plays a crucial role in muscle growth, fat distribution, and overall vitality. When men engage in regular exercise, especially resistance training, it stimulates the production of testosterone. This is because lifting weights or doing high-intensity workouts puts stress on your muscles, which signals the body to release more testosterone to help with muscle recovery and growth.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) can also stimulate testosterone production because it pushes your body to exert more effort in short bursts, which is also a great way to boost hormone levels. Plus, regular exercise helps manage body fat levels. Lower body fat percentage is linked to healthier testosterone levels, and excess body fat can actually convert testosterone into estrogen, lowering overall testosterone. So, when men maintain an active lifestyle with regular, varied exercise, it supports optimal testosterone levels, improves energy, and enhances muscle mass.

TM: What’s the best way for men to work out to help optimize their testosterone levels? What are your top testosterone-boosting workout tips?

Kylie Larson: Hands down, it’s strength training. Follow a progressive overload plan and lift weights. Follow this up with a healthy diet and at least seven hours of sleep each night.

TM: How does incorporating progressive overload help men increase testosterone and achieve their fitness and strength-building goals?

Kylie Larson: Progressive overload is key for increasing testosterone and building strength because it continually challenges your muscles, forcing them to adapt and grow. When you gradually increase the weight, reps, or intensity of your workouts, it signals to the body that it needs to produce more testosterone to support muscle repair and growth. This not only boosts testosterone levels but also leads to more muscle mass and greater strength over time.

Consistent progression helps you break through plateaus and maximize your fitness results, ensuring that you’re always moving toward your strength-building goals.

Supporting mental clarity and stress management

TM: How does exercise support mental clarity and stress management?

Kylie Larson: I always say, you don’t solve the problem when you’re thinking about it. You solve the problem in the shower or on a walk, not by thinking about the problem. From a mental clarity standpoint, exercise gives our brains a break while our bodies are working. It’s just the shift you need to switch gears for a while and come back to your desk with clarity and energy.

For stress management, the stress cycle is a repetitive loop where your body and mind react to a stressor, creating physical and emotional tension. When we experience stress, our body goes into a fight or flight response, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. This was helpful when we were being chased by saber-toothed tigers, but not so helpful when dealing with angry clients.

These hormones prepare us to take action, but when the stressor doesn’t go away, our body stays in this heightened state. This prolonged stress response leads to muscle tension, mental fatigue, and even anxiety. If this cycle continues without interruption, it can lead to burnout or chronic stress, where your body and mind become stuck in a constant state of alert.

Exercise helps break that cycle by activating your body’s parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for “rest and digest.” Physical movement gives your body an outlet to release the tension built up from the stress response, lowers cortisol levels, and shifts your focus away from the stressor, allowing you to reset mentally and physically. Stress uncoupled from movement is bad. Movement helps us process the stress in our bodies.

Simple nutrition tips to support energy and endurance

TM: What simple nutrition shifts can our readers make to support energy and endurance?

Kylie Larson:

Eat enough to support your activity level. The more active you are, the more calories you need.

Eat lean protein and vegetables at each meal.

Have healthy foods readily available.

Eat fewer meals away from home.

Eliminate alcohol as much as possible.

Avoid letting yourself get so hungry that you can’t make good decisions.

TM: Could you share your top tips for fueling an intense workout session, such as nutrition and hydration?

Kylie Larson: Don’t go into an intense workout session on an empty stomach. At least have some carbohydrates in your system to fuel your workouts. If your workout is longer than 90 minutes, consider also having some intra-workout carbs, something that can be quickly digested, like an apple, orange, or banana. Dried fruit and sports drinks are also great options.

TM: Does it matter if our readers skip breakfast? What meals and foods do you recommend for a healthy, energizing breakfast to fuel an active day ahead?

Kylie Larson: In short, no, but there’s also no benefit to skipping breakfast. Studies show that when people eat a balanced breakfast, they actually eat fewer calories throughout the day. If your goal is to lose weight, you might find it easier to eat in a caloric deficit if you have a shortened feeding window.

Here are some examples:

Eggs scrambled with vegetables and a side of oatmeal is a great way to start the day.

Cottage cheese with fruit.

Greek yogurt with granola and berries.

A breakfast sandwich with fruit.

Breakfast burrito, just be mindful of higher-fat proteins like sausage, ham, and cheese.

Protein shake.

Boiled eggs and a banana if you’re on the go.

TM: How important is protein for men looking to grow muscle mass and power?

Kylie Larson: Extremely important. Lifting weights is only part of the equation. Without the amino acids from the dietary protein, men will not be able to build muscle. As the saying goes, you can’t out-train a bad diet, and you can’t just lift your way to muscle. Your nutrition needs to support your goal.

TM: How can our readers implement lasting, healthier habits that become a lifestyle, not just a passing phase?

