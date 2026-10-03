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Ditching the boring golf gear: Travis Mathew and Liberty London collaborate to bring personality to the course

The legacy of print and design combined with the iconic silhouettes is the combination golf needs

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Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Travis Mathew / Liberty London

I remember watching golf when I was a kid; everyone, and I mean everyone, looked the same. There are rules on a golf course. A collared shirt, no denim, a very specific look is what they go for. It is tradition, and tradition is hard to argue with. Then came Tiger Woods and John Daly. Tiger found a way to make this boring tradition a uniform. You could see the red Nike polo and black pants and knew exactly who it was. Daly? Well, he went the other way and patterns became a wild calling card. Travis Mathew and Liberty London found a way to mix both of these concepts to bring a bold new look to the game of golf.

What makes this collaboration particularly exciting is seeing Liberty’s heritage designs and colour language brought into the world of golf in such a fresh way. The striking print combinations, considered handfeel, and balance of high-performance golfwear with relaxed lifestyle pieces create a collaboration that feels both unexpected and distinctly Liberty. – Pere Bruach, Design Manager at Liberty London

A modern mix to update the game

Person, Sitting, Clothing
Travis Mathew / Liberty London

Liberty London is an icon of design and patterns; bringing that to the links is a way to take what Daly has done and update and elevate the game stylistically. But, as we all likely found out during the season, golf fans don’t like change (there was a ton of backlash having people in the booth who were more about attracting a crowd than about golf), so this collection stuck with tradition too. Classic silhouettes worn by Tiger Woods keep this collection distinctly golf-focused.

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“Liberty has spent more than 150 years establishing an incredible legacy in print and textile design, so there was a real respect for that history throughout the process. Prints have always been an important part of the Travis Mathew design language, and with this collection we were able to bring Liberty’s iconic artwork together with our signature fabrications, comfort, and modern silhouettes,” said Joey Quirk, Vice President of Product and Design at Travis Mathew. “The result feels like a genuine meeting of two perspectives—British design heritage and artistry through the lens of Travis Mathew’s California golf and active lifestyle roots. We’re incredibly excited to share the collection and see how people make it their own.”

Inspired for a new golf look? Pick it up here.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Editor
Mark cut his teeth in the men’s style world when he sold suits first at box stores such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank… Read Full Bio
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