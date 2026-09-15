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Kevin Hart and Fabletics want you to ‘Get Your Hart On’ in new collection

New Fabletics collection with Kevin Hart offers polished, versatile styles for the modern golfer and anyone seeking an elevated everyday look.

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Field, Flag, Clothing
Fabletics

The busiest man in Hollywood is hard at work again, this time working with his family at Fabletics on a new launch. Fabletics has always been at the cutting edge of the crossroads between on and off the field. Pieces durable enough to wear on the field, on the court, or in the gym, and stylish enough to wear on a date, to the office, or any other moment of life. The new Kevin Hart collection takes staple pieces like the Don Polo, Cruiser Jacket, Golf Short, and the GridTech Quarter Zip Hoodie and Jogger and releases them in a sophisticated and subtle color palette of black, white, khaki, and green.

We’re expanding where and how Fabletics shows up, and this collection brings our point of view to golf in a way that feels authentic to Kevin and the brand. – Don Ressler, Fabletics co-founder

“At its core is a universal idea: greatness isn’t defined by stature, experience, or where you start, but by the passion, discipline, and confidence you bring,” Ressler continues. “Wearing these pieces is a reminder to carry that mindset into whatever you take on while having some fun along the way. We’re proud Kevin trusted Fabletics to bring this idea to life, reflecting the trust and creative partnership we’ve built since launching Fabletics Men together in 2020.”

Your biggest competition is yourself

Field, Adult, Male
Fabletics

The collection also serves as the debut of Hart’s new logo, which features an asterisk with the top two points colored red to resemble a heart. The play on words represents the mogul’s mentality of never giving up and showing up for yourself at all times. No matter what you endeavor to accomplish, the only competition is yourself, and the only person you need to beat is the man you were yesterday.

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“Bringing your A-game isn’t about being the best. It’s about showing up every day with confidence, drive and focus,” said Hart. “That’s what ‘Get Your Hart-On’ means to me and what this collection represents. Whether you’re new to the game or a seasoned pro, the real competition is with yourself. I couldn’t have imagined bringing this to life with anyone other than my Fabletics family, who always help me show up and stand out.”

The collection is now available on the Fabletics site.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Editor
Mark cut his teeth in the men’s style world when he sold suits first at box stores such as Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank… Read Full Bio
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