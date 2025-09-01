 Skip to main content
Built like a Viking: Science-backed benefits of the Norwegian 4×4 workout method

Boost your VO2 max and cardiorespiratory fitness with this easy-to-follow interval training

man dressed as Viking
TrashMash / Pexels

Sometimes you just want a slow and gentle workout, and other times you’re ready to kick it up a notch and pump up the volume. High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, refers to short bursts of intense exercise with recovery periods, with the goal of ramping up your heart rate to at least 80% of your maximum heart rate. You’ll combine moves like high knees and speed squats with strength training exercises using dumbbells, resistance bands, or your own bodyweight.

Researchers have revealed that HIIT is beneficial for both heart health and brain health. You’ll burn calories and get your muscles moving, blood flowing, and heart pumping. Lately, fitness buffs everywhere are talking about the Norwegian 4×4 workout method, which is essentially a type of interval training protocol typically completed at a higher intensity. Let’s examine how it works and its potential benefits.

What is the Norwegian 4×4 workout method?

Athlete makes low cable pulley row seated in gym.
Martvisionlk / Shutterstock

The Norwegian 4×4 method is a type of cardio workout featuring four rounds of hard four-minute intervals. You’ll rest for three minutes between each interval.

Here’s how it works:

  • You start with a low-intensity 10-minute warm-up, such as a light jog and some stretching. 
  • Power through four rounds of hard four-minute intervals, such as rowing, running, swimming, cycling, or high-intensity bodyweight exercises. You can also try running at your 5K or 10K pace. 
  • Don’t forget to rest for three minutes between each hard interval with low-intensity movement, such as jogging or brisk walking. For the rest intervals, it’s best to lower your heart rate to around 60-70% of your maximum.
  • Start to cool down and lower your heart rate slowly before finishing your workout with some stretching. The five-minute cool-down is just as important as the warm-up. 
This method is a VO2 max interval workout designed to enhance your VO2 max and cardiovascular endurance, as you push yourself to 85-95% of your maximum heart rate.

What does the research show?

man running in the sunlight
NHP Co / Pexels

While it isn’t the only interval training protocol, it is easy to remember and one of the more widely studied. These are some of the reasons to try the Norwegian 4×4 method.

Boost your VO2 max and cardiorespiratory fitness

Man swimming in a pool.
Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Researchers found that the 4×4 protocol is a feasible and effective way to enhance cardiorespiratory fitness, even for individuals with limited workout experience. This study is interesting because it wasn’t performed on top athletes, yet the individuals were able to achieve a heart rate of between 85-95% during the 4×4 workout.

Simple plan to follow

shirtless man outside sunset doing incline pushup on wall.
Perpis / Shutterstock

The Norwegian 4×4 workout method is simple to follow, and you can get some exercise with friends or as a lone ranger.

Good for heart health

man doing squats HIIT
Ivan Samkov / Pexels

Researchers found the 4×4 method to be superior in improving VO2 max in 60% of patients with coronary artery disease; however, they reported one prevailing problem was the low adherence to the exercise intensity required for this method. Some researchers suggest that an individualized approach to exercise is always best, as the duration and intensity of workouts can be too long or too intense for some patients with certain cardiac diseases.

