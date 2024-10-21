 Skip to main content
Here’s why top athletes include isometric exercises in their workout routine

Isometric exercise allows you to use your own body weight to lower your blood pressure

Man doing hanging hold exercises
Sean Murphy / Adobe Stock

Performing isometric exercises like planks and wall sits amplifies your strength and helps reduce your blood pressure, along with other benefits. Isometric exercises are becoming increasingly popular for those looking to develop muscle strength and mass. Unlike cycling, running, and other forms of exercise, isometric training levels up your fitness without movement. Read on for the definition and benefits of isometric training and the top exercises worth adding to your workout plan.

What is isometric training?

Wall sit exercise man and woman in gym
Ivan Moreno SL / Shutterstock

Isometric training involves a simple, focused tightening or contraction of a specific muscle or group of muscles, which generates force without you needing to move your joints. This powerful muscle contraction really enables you to target particular muscles. The main difference between other exercises like squats and isometric exercises like wall sits is that the joints involved in the exercise don’t move, and there isn’t any noticeable change in the length of the targeted muscles. 

The classic plank is another good example because you’re holding yourself still in a static position and relying on your body weight to help you maintain stability in your joints and core. You can perform isometric exercises with or without weights. If you do add weights, try to make sure you choose the right weight and avoid going too heavy and increasing your risk of injury.

What are the benefits?

A man doing sumo squats in a park
Costantino Costa / Alamy

Isometric training yields a multitude of benefits, including:

  • Reducing blood pressure.
  • Improve strength and stability.
  • Improve your balance and posture.
  • High level of neural and muscle activation.
  • Focus on certain muscle groups to maximize strength.
  • Perform versatile exercises like planks pretty much anywhere without the need for a gym or fancy equipment.

There isn’t a full range of motion so these exercises are often more accessible for people recovering from an injury and those with arthritis and certain limitations. Always check with your doctor or physical therapist if you’re not sure if you should try a certain exercise.

How does isometric exercise reduce blood pressure?

Man with blood pressure cuff around this upper arm
Gerald Oswald / Pixabay

Your muscles contract and expand in size before relaxing, which prompts a sudden surge of blood flow to the muscle and blood vessels. The blood flow to the area also brings oxygen and nitric oxide, which widens your blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

High blood pressure causes your heart to work harder and impairs proper functioning. Isometric exercise allows you to use your own body weight to lower your blood pressure. An impressive large study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine concluded that isometric exercise caused the biggest drop in systolic and diastolic blood pressure compared to aerobic exercise, dynamic resistance training, and high-intensity interval training.

The best isometric exercises to include in your training schedule

Man doing alternating forward lunges in front of a laptop at home.
Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock

Here are some of the best isometric exercises to try:

  • Wall sits
  • Planks
  • Static squat
  • Calf raise hold
  • Static lunge
  • The dead hang
  • Hollow body hold

Achieve the best results by switching between aerobic exercise, strength training, and isometric exercises.

Study shows how many minutes of exercise builds strength in an 8-hour workday
You might be surprised by the benefits of exercise snacking for the busy professional
man exercising in the office at work bulgarian split squat

You might think you have to exercise for an hour or longer to build strength in an 8-hour workday, but this new study yields surprising results. Moving your body increases your blood circulation, boosts your mental health and fitness, prompts the release of feel-good endorphins, and more. Of course, exercising is a beneficial part of a healthy lifestyle, but many busy professionals have trouble fitting in the time, especially during a packed work week. Exercise snacking could be a viable solution when you don’t have time for a long workout sesh. Let’s delve into exercise snacking and the interesting results of the research.
What is exercise snacking?

Exercise snacking refers to brief snippets of intense physical activity lasting a few minutes or several minutes rather than 30-60-minute sessions or longer. While it’s better than no exercise at all, you might think exercise snacking isn’t enough to get stronger, but this new study shows it might just be an effective solution to powering up your muscles when you’re busy sitting at a desk for hours. 

Read more
Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction — here’s why you should try it
From improving cardiovascular health to burning calories, there are plenty of reasons to try zone 2 cardio
man cycling through France on road blue sky in background

You don’t always have to complete a high-intensity workout to get results. Low-intensity cardio can also help you build fitness and stamina. When you’re trying to incorporate more cardio into your training schedule, you might be looking for more interesting and different ways to workout. Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction in the fitness world, and it turns out there are evidence-based reasons to give it a try. 
What is low-intensity exercise?

Low-intensity exercise refers to physical activity performed at a steady heart rate. You might also have heard this type of exercise referred to as steady-state training or long, slow-distance training. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine. 

Read more
The trap bar deadlift: The exercise for athletes, beginners, and functional fitness enthusiasts
Hold the weight at your sides and explore the benefits of using the trap bar
Man outside wearing blue sleeveless shirt doing trap bar deadlift in nature

Most people have heard of the deadlift, tried it before, or seen others deadlift in the gym. The traditional deadlift involves using the straight barbell, and barbell purists strongly believe this is the ultimate and original way to perform the deadlift.

That being said, the trap bar deadlift is a highly underrated version that provides plenty of benefits and might be a better choice for some people. The trap bar allows for more flexibility and can be a safer and easier option for many people to start with. Let’s look at the trap bar deadlift, the difference between the trap bar and the original, the benefits of this version, and more. 
What’s the difference between the deadlift and the trap bar deadlift?

Read more