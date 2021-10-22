The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nothing beats exercising while listening to your favorite workout playlist. However, it’s always a struggle to find a decently priced pair of earbuds that sound great, are sweatproof, and most importantly, don’t fall out in the middle of the best full-body workouts. If you’re looking for great wireless earbuds to wear at any time of the day, including while exercising, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen today is for the Apple AirPods Pro, which you can pick up on Amazon for just $197. That’s $52 off the original price of $249. If you’ve been looking at the AirPods Pro for a while, now is the perfect time to buy them.

The Apple AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds that you can buy. Thanks to the H1 chip, they pair almost instantly with all your Apple devices, including your iPhone. You also get fantastic sound quality with a balanced audio profile that sounds great with all kinds of music, audiobooks, and podcasts. If you don’t want to hear the sounds of the gym, they have industry-leading active noise cancellation, so you can easily get absorbed in what you’re listening to while exercising. If your workout requires you to stay focused on the surroundings, like biking or running, you can turn on Transparency mode to hear what’s happening around you.

Many of the AirPods Pro’s features were designed with fitness enthusiasts in mind. They’re IPX4 water-resistant, so they should have no problem handling your sweat. Unlike the standard Apple AirPods, these have soft silicone tips that fit snugly in your ear, so you never have to worry about them falling out even during the best treadmill workouts. Their shape and soft tips also make them remarkably comfortable to wear for long periods of time, so you can keep wearing them throughout the whole day without making your ears sore. These buds also have great battery life; with the charging case, they deliver over 24 hours of use with a single charge. That’s why we named the AirPods Pro one of the best travel headphones.

If these sound like the perfect earbuds for your exercise routine, then there’s no better time to pick them up! Right now, the AirPods Pro are on sale for just $197 on Amazon, which is a $52 discount on the standard price of $249. If you’re interested in getting our favorite workout earbuds, then make sure to click that “Buy Now” button below before this deal ends.

More Apple AirPods Deals

If you’re more interested in some of the other AirPods in Apple’s lineup, such as the AirPods Max, we’ve got you covered. Don’t go anywhere because we’ve compiled some of our favorite AirPods deals happening right now, and you can find them all below.

