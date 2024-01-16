These great Adidas running shoes are discounted from $200 to $90

Ready, set, run. If you plan on hitting the ground running, you’re going to need a pair of shoes perfect for the occasion. Allow us to introduce you to the 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes by Adidas. Right now, you can snag this pair of sneakers for $90 which is more than half off (55% off to be exact) making this a deal you don’t want to miss.

Adidas is known for crafting the perfect sneakers from casual wear to athletic performance and these shoes are no exception. So take advantage of your chance to save on your investment in quality footwear and stride in style with these comfortably fitting running shoes for men.

Why you should by the 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes

Step up your shoe game while staying comfortable. These shoes have a sock-like fit so you can run in comfort and with ease. The groundbreaking shoe features a 3D printed midsole. a brand new upper construction, and an outsole with extra grip.

Allow these shoes to redefine how you move, with each stride, the midsole compresses forward to transform the impact energy resulting in a smooth ride to prevent your feet from pounding on the pavement.

The grippy outsole gives traction to keep you going and stable no matter the conditions so you don’t have to fear running in the rain. Movement continues to be enhanced with the PRIMEKNIT+ (an adidas specialty) that wraps your foot in a comfortable fit to take movement to the next level. Plus, you can stay safe during evening runs thanks to the reflectiveness of the stripes and the innerglow light reflection in the midsole.

Another perk: This shoe is sustainably made using a series of recycled materials with the upper features at least 50% recycled content. This is all in part of Adidas mission to reduce waste, stepping up their sustainability efforts.

Don’t let this deal pass you by. Get the 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes for 55% off and get them for $90 (originally $200) to enhance your athletic performance while staying in style. But move fast for this deal — this deal won’t last forever so get them at this price while you can.

