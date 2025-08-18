 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

7 effective ab exercises with resistance bands for a stronger core

Shape your abs with these impactful exercises

By
-man shirtless muscles flexing abs arms
Panther / Pexels

Are you looking to develop a stronger core but only have access to resistance bands? No problem! Luckily, resistance bands are a versatile piece of equipment that can add resistance to simple ab exercises to help strengthen and define. As a personal trainer, I frequently recommend resistance bands for clients who are traveling or exercise at home.

A consistent routine could result in the abs of your dreams, so keep reading to discover seven ab exercises with resistance bands to include in your workout rotation!

7 resistance band ab exercises you can do anywhere

Ab exercise resistance bands.
Designed by Freepik

These resistance band ab exercises require minimal space and equipment but deliver maximum core engagement. Add them to your routine for stronger, more defined abs—no gym needed.

1. Banded bicycle crunches

Instructions:

  1. Loop the band around both of your feet.
  2. Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent.
  3. Extend one leg while bringing the opposite elbow toward the bent knee.
  4. Alternate sides with control.
Recommended Videos

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps per side

2. Resistance band plank pulls

Instructions:

  1. Anchor the band in front of you, low to the ground.
  2. Get into a forearm plank and grab the band with one hand.
  3. Pull the band toward your body in the same motion as a lat pulldown before extending your arm again.
  4. Switch arms after each set.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per arm

3. Seated Russian twists

Instructions:

  1. Sit with your knees bent and feet hovering an inch off the floor.
  2. Anchor the band on one side, and hold the band taut between your hands.
  3. Twist your torso to the opposing side, keeping the band under tension.
  4. After completing one set, flip your body around and work the other side.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 20 reps (10 per side)

4. Banded dead bugs

Instructions:

  1. Lie on your back, and loop the band around both of your feet.
  2. Raise your arms straight above you, in line with your shoulders. Bring your legs up and have your knees at a 90-degree angle. 
  3. Extend one leg while the opposite arm reaches overhead.
  4. Return to the starting position, and switch sides.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per side

5. Standing oblique crunch

Instructions:

  1. Anchor a band under one foot and hold the other end overhead.
  2. Crunch your torso sideways, engaging your obliques.
  3. Return slowly to the starting position before repeating.
  4. Switch sides after each set.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 12–15 reps per side

6. Banded reverse crunches

Instructions:

  1. Secure the band to an anchor at floor level. 
  2. Lie on your back and loop the band around your feet. Make sure you are far enough from the anchor that the band is slightly taut.
  3. Pull your knees toward your chest, going against the resistance of the band.
  4. Lift your hips off the floor, then lower with control.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps

7. Banded woodchoppers

Instructions:

  1. Anchor the band at a point above your head and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Hold the band with both hands.
  3. Pull it diagonally across and down your body, rotating your torso.
  4. Return your arms to the starting position, then switch sides after completing the predetermined number of reps.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10–12 reps per side

Can you get abs with only a resistance band?

Man doing resistance band bicep curls.
Pixela Audiovisuales / Pexels

Yes, you can develop strong abs using only a resistance band—as long as you’re consistent, gradually increase intensity, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Resistance bands are highly effective for core training and can offer similar benefits to traditional gym equipment.

Related: 
Tiny workouts, big impact? Study explores the effectiveness of exercise snacking

One study on sedentary adults found that “The results for the [Elastic Band Group] show a decrease in fat mass and an increase in both the fat-free mass and the number of repetitions [performed in the knee push-up] and [squat] tests.” These results suggest that elastic resistance can contribute to better muscle definition and improved body composition, both of which support visible abs.

Another study examining male athletes using resistance bands noted that “The results suggested a statistically significant improvement in control group for upper & lower abdominal strength, power and balance of the upper extremity.” This highlights the ability of bands to effectively target the core through functional movement.

Something important to note is that while resistance bands can build ab muscles, seeing those abs still depends on reducing overall body fat through diet and regular cardio.

How often should you train your abs for results?

shirtless man doing oblique crunches abs sit ups bicycle crunch move indoors workout at home Ground Picture Shutterstock
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

For visible and strong abs, aim to train your core two to four times per week. Your abdominal muscles, like any other muscle group, need time to recover between sessions—especially if you’re using resistance. Focus on quality over quantity by incorporating progressive overload, such as adding resistance bands or increasing reps. Core workouts can be short, around 10 to 15 minutes, but consistency matters most. Avoid training abs every single day, as overworking them can lead to fatigue and reduced performance. As we mentioned before, you also want to pair your training with proper nutrition and strength and cardio workouts for the best results.

Other tips for achieving a strong, defined core

Man exercising hard pain barbell squat
Colynary Media / Unsplash
  • Focus on compound movements like squats and deadlifts, which naturally engage the core muscles during each rep.
  • Maintain good posture throughout the day to keep your core activated and reduce lower back strain.
  • Incorporate a mix of stability, strength, and rotational exercises to target all areas of the core, including the obliques and transverse abdominis.
  • Stay consistent with your workouts and gradually increase intensity or resistance to keep making progress.
  • Prioritize proper form to avoid injury and ensure you’re targeting the correct muscles.
  • Combine core training with full-body strength training and cardio to reduce overall body fat.
  • Get adequate sleep each night, as recovery and hormone balance play a role in muscle development.
  • Stay hydrated and follow a balanced diet rich in whole foods to support energy levels and lean muscle growth.

Frequently asked questions

Man with blue resistance band
Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

What is the most effective abs workout?

The most effective abs workout targets all areas of the core—upper, lower, and obliques—using exercises like planks, bicycle crunches, hanging leg raises, and ab rollouts. Adding resistance, such as resistance bands or cables, increases intensity. 

Do resistance bands help with belly fat?

Resistance bands help build muscle and burn calories, which supports overall fat loss—including in your belly. While you can’t spot-reduce fat, using bands in strength workouts boosts metabolism and improves muscle tone. Combined with a healthy diet and regular cardio, resistance bands can be an effective tool for slimming your waistline.

Can I get ripped with resistance bands?

Yes, you can get ripped with resistance bands by training consistently and progressively challenging your muscles. Bands can build strength, definition, and core stability. When paired with a clean diet, they’re effective for developing visible abs and a lean physique. The key is intensity, variety, and disciplined effort over time.

Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Treadmill vs. StairMaster: Which is better for your cardio routine?
Does one help you burn fat and build muscle more than the other?
cardio

Cardio is an essential part of a healthy life, as it supports your lungs and heart, as well as your longevity. In fact, the CDC recommends that adults meet the following requirement: “Moderate-intensity aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) for 150 minutes every week (for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week).” 

As a personal trainer, I always encourage my clients to get in some form of movement daily. But what form of cardio is best? Should you prioritize the treadmill, StairMaster, or another piece of workout equipment? When it comes to your personal goals, which should win in the treadmill vs. StairMaster debate? Keep reading to find out!

Read more
Study shows this fun activity can torch your core, so you can forget the sit-ups
If you want to light up your deeper core muscles, it could be time to step onto a paddleboard and glide on the glossy water top.
paddleboarding

I’ve never met someone who actually liked sit-ups, and I’d honestly be surprised if I did. While sit-ups are a classic exercise, researchers used the Army Physical Fitness Test, or APFT, to measure core strength and revealed that military personnel were able to boost their core strength with and without sit-ups. In an interesting study, researchers explored whether the fun activity of paddleboarding had a positive impact on core strength, improved core endurance, lowered body fat, and more.

Why are sit-ups falling out of fitness fashion?

Read more
Diabetes and exercise: What’s holding people back? Study reveals common barriers
Is it low energy, motivation, or something else that gets in the way of our exercise plans?
man exercising on bars outside evening

An interesting study revealed that around 90% of people with type 2 diabetes aren’t meeting the weekly physical activity recommendations. While there are benefits of exercise for people with and without diabetes, researchers have found that physical activity and modest weight loss can lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 58% in high-risk populations. The researchers noted that the acute and chronic improvements in insulin action are accomplished with a powerful combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Resistance training refers to exercise using resistance, such as dumbbells, kettlebells, or resistance bands. Exercise can be a useful, advantageous tool in the management of diabetes, blood sugar issues, and insulin resistance. So, what’s holding people back from getting the benefits of exercise and lowering those risks? 

Read more