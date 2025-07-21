From the stage to the safe: The rise of the musician watch collector

From hip-hop icons to rock legends and pop stars, fashion and music have always danced together, and it is no secret that that some of the world’s biggest artists have a passion for luxury watches. Whether it’s Jay-Z’s collection of rare Patek Philippes, John Mayer’s preference for a vintage Rolex, or Pharrell’s go-to piece a million-dollar Tiffany Nautilus, these artists don’t just wear luxury on their wrists — they collect them as extensions of their success, artistry, and if they play their cards right, their legacy. Here, we explore the most impressive music watch collectors, from rap’s biggest horologists to rock’s vintage connoisseurs and pop’s trendsetting collectors.

Musicians with the most expensive watch collections

Hip-hop culture and luxury watches have become inseparable, with rap’s biggest names turning high-end timepieces into ultimate status symbols. Icons like Jay-Z, Drake, and 2 Chainz have built staggering collections that go far beyond mere accessories—they’re statements of success, taste, and legacy. Jay-Z owns one of the rarest watches on earth, the $5 million Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, a masterpiece of horology that aligns with his reign as a titan of hip hop.

Drake leans to more extravagant pieces in his collection valued over $1 million, including a Rolex ‘Baguette Rainbow’ Daytona and a customized Richard Mille’s watch – each a fitting match for his grandiose persona. Not to be outdone, musician and burgeoning film producer 2 Chainz has cultivated an enviable arsenal of Audemars Piguet watches, diamond-encrusted Rolexes, and coveted Pateks, proving his deep knowledge of watchmaking heritage.

But for these artists, it goes beyond the bling — each acquisition represents a shrewd investment, timestamps a place in their history, and celebrates craftsmanship that transcends trends. In hip hop, a luxury watch isn’t just worn; it’s earned, curated, and revered as a symbol of resilience coupled with excellence.

Vintage watches worn by rock legends

Behind the glitter and glam personas of rock stars lies a surprisingly refined appreciation for luxury timepieces. While rock music may represent the voice of anarchy, the styles worn by singers often whisper sophistication, with iconic musicians amassing collections that rival professional collectors.

John Mayer may hold the current title as the most serious watch collector in music, with several Patek Philippe timepieces in his collection, including the Patek Philippe 5004G, Patek Philippe 5270G, and Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/1A — all of which are highly coveted and true collector’s pieces. Also in Mayer’s arsenal are Audemars Piguet watches and the green dial Rolex Daytona, which has become a darling of the collector’s world. Now nicknamed the ‘John Mayer Daytona’, it was originally priced at $34,650 but now sells for $88,000 on the pre-owned market, it showcases the singer’s deep understanding of watchmaking history.

Legendary rocker Eric Clapton isn’t far behind, and boasts several luxury timepieces in his collection, including Rolex editions like the Milgauss and the GMT-Master II. In addition to these heavyweight watches, Clapton made headlines when he auctioned off his Patek Philippe 2499 — one of only two pieces made in platinum — at a Christie’s auction in 2012 for $3.6 million.

Even Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, with his trademark top hat, is known to complete his stage look with Rolex models like the Day-Date and Batman GMT-Master II, especially the “Hulk” Submariner with its green bezel and dial. These timepieces have become as integral to rock star style as leather jackets and crisp white tees.

Pop stars and their favorite things

In the world of pop music, fads are quick to have their time in the sun and then quickly fall by the wayside. With pop stars and their predilection for expensive, shiny things, naturally, luxury watches have become the ultimate accessory for blending high fashion with streetwear. Pharrell Williams perfectly balances this aesthetic, with a reported collection of luxury watches valued at nearly $10 million. His arsenal includes his $969K custom Richard Mille, a $1.5M Jacob & Co rainbow spectacle, and several from Audemars Piguet — each piece a definitive statement of horological flash.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran favors more understated Patek Philippes and classic Rolex models that complement his low-key, laidback vibe. On the flashier end of the spectrum, Justin Bieber is more likely to be seen in a limited-edition Audemars Piguet or a custom Richard Mille that match his energetic stage persona.

What unites these pop icons is their ability to transform elite watchmaking into personal style statements — whether it’s Pharrell’s genre-defying combinations, Sheeran’s quiet sophistication, or Bieber’s youthful joie de vivre. Their collections demonstrate how pop stars approach horology as extensions of their artistic identities, proving that a million-dollar watch can feel just as at home with streetwear as it does at a black-tie event.

Musicians and their big haul timepieces

Long heralded as a king of pop, Sir Elton John’s Cartier Crash is a surrealist masterpiece, a symbol of artistic rebellion and horological excellence. According to reports, valuations reach well into the millions of dollars and are just one of several of John’s noted timepieces. Rapper 50 Cent is known for having expensive tastes, and his collection extends to several premium brands, with two notable horological showstoppers: Richard Mille’s Jackie Chan Tourbillon (valued at $2.5 million) and a 70-carat diamond Royal Oak that redefines “blinged out”. These extraordinary timepieces serve as tangible representations of their owners’ journeys and, by association, have become cultural artifacts in their own right.

Why rockers and luxury watches will continue to reign together

Music’s elite collectors take watchmaking and collection to an elevated art form. These artists do more than wear timepieces – they curate mechanical brilliance that aligns with their predisposition for a rebellious element combined with innovation. The masterpieces worn on their wrists are as compelling as the music they produce.