Why these 7 watches are smart style statements

Owning a luxury watch is an investment often stemming from a passion for horology and a smart financial move. The right watch can significantly appreciate over time to become a wearable asset and ultimately a family heirloom. Despite these grand prospects, not every watch has this benefit, as some depreciate rapidly or lack demand from avid collectors.

According to the CEO and co-founder of Bezel, Quaid Walker, “Watches are made to be worn, so always choose a watch that you love, versus selecting a watch purely as a speculative investment. The market tends to favor the iconic brands due to high demand, limited supply, and brand prestige, but none of that matters if you don’t enjoy wearing it.”

Here, we offer seven luxury watches anyone would love to own, ranging from entry-point offerings to top-of-the-line premium models.

1. Marathon 41mm Blue Steel Navigator

For military watch lovers, the Marathon 41mm Blue Steel Navigator is a solid piece that also serves as a great entry point into the luxury market. An all-purpose, ruggedly built watch featuring Swiss automatic movement and a sapphire crystal that is scratch-resistant, it has become hugely popular among people in the armed forces as well as nature lovers. Much of the appeal of this model comes from the aesthetic that blends modernity and classic form and function, plus tritium tubes that provide the ultimate in luminescence. Strong demand, an affordable entry point, and limited production make it great for collectors who appreciate durable timepieces that exude an understated appeal; this watch’s singular design and practical features guarantee it remains highly prized in the mechanical watch genre.

2. G-Shock MRGB2100R-2A

Many watch collectors veer towards watches with more tech prowess, and the G-Shock MR-G B2100R-2A stands at the forefront of Casio’s MR-G line. Seamlessly combining traditional Japanese design and craftsmanship with top-tier durability, the model features a titanium case, Bluetooth connectivity, and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, resulting in a luxurious hybrid that sets it apart from other models. According to G-Shock spokesman Warren Halliwell, the “latest MRG-2100 (is) a commanding presence on the wrist with a carefully hand assembled finish that sets them apart from the usual premium timepiece, with a hidden near – indestructible edge.”

3. Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight

For the maritime lovers, the Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight makes a bold case for consideration amongst watch collectors craving a more affordable option than its sister brand, Rolex. Priced below $5,000, it is regarded as one of the best investments in the game, thanks in part to its connection to Rolex, reliability, and superior craftsmanship. Featuring a 39mm case, in-house movement, and more, it is a fitting tribute to classic dive models.

4. Breitling Colt

Flying the skies in luxury may necessitate an exemplary timepiece to accompany the journey, and that’s where the Breitling Colt comes into play. Crafted with aviation enthusiasts in mind, it offers Swiss precision, intricate construction, and an aesthetic that perfectly matches the vibe. From the runway to the casual event, this luxury watch possesses all the qualities of an outstanding piece – grand luminescence, clean dials, a unidirectional dial, and of course, the brand’s singular rugged look. The Colt model is quickly becoming a favorite among watch collectors. As the brand continues to ascend within the industry, earlier models are predicted to appreciate in value due to the company’s reputation. This ranks as a perfect opportunity for collectors to own a piece of horological history while elevating their timepiece portfolio.

5. Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R-001

Of course, some of the usual suspects make this list, and as most avid watch collectors are already aware of, the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R-001 represents the best of the best. Due to its high net worth, this timepiece commands an astounding appreciation value that commands over 142% of its retail value. Truly a horological masterpiece, it features several illustrious features, including a gorgeous rose gold case embellished with grand complications, a power reserve indicator, and a moon phase display. The design is inspired by the classic porthole aesthetic, and in combination with its technical brilliance, it stands as an immediate status symbol that is unparalleled. The Nautilus line is known for being extremely rare and for serious collectors who understand not only the history of horology but also the dedication and mastery involved in crafting prestigious timepieces with enormous investment potential.

6. Omega Speedmaster FOIS (First Omega In Space)

Space travel has long been connected to exclusivity, making the Omega Speedmaster FOIS a serious contender for a timepiece with stellar investment opportunities. FOIS – First Omega In Space – is a watch created to commemorate NASA’s 1962 Mercury missions and offers several amazing features that make it stand out among the truly elite pieces in the industry. Standouts for this model include a chronograph at 39.7mm that comes with vintage-inspired straight lugs and a sleek dial design, resulting in an impressive style statement. Besides the obvious homage to space travel, the FOIS merges classic style with modern reliability to make the complete package. Perfectly suited for collectors who revere history and timeless design, the Omega Speedmaster FOIS is an absolute marvel of a collectible, boasting long-lasting appeal and guaranteed appreciation.

7. KudOktopus by Kudoke

The KudOktopus from independent brand Kudoke is truly a standout that boasts intricate hand engraving and skeletonization, with each component intricately finished by hand and standing as a wearable piece of art. Its limited production run makes it a hot commodity due to its rarity; Kudoke watches are known for appreciating in value. As the company grows in prominence, the brand is expected to increase in stature and status within the collector community. For the avid watch collector and those who seek out microbrands of note producing singular designs, the Kudoktopus 2 is a standout – more than simply a luxury watch.

Final Thoughts

The best luxury watch buys are able to combine brand prestige, limited production numbers, and historical significance. From the affordable Marathon Navigator to premium Patek timepieces, there’s a watch out there for every budget and personal taste. Brands like Omega, Patek, and Tudor are worthy of the hype they receive and are more likely to perform admirably in the long-term, ensuring collectors receive their money’s worth and then some.