Frank and Oak discounts jackets, shirts, and fleeces — from $15

Victoria Garcia
By
Looking for stylish clothing that is also eco-friendly? Look no further than Frank and Oak. All of the brand’s products are made from recycled and organic materials, so you know that each purchase is helping the environment. Right now, you can grab big discounts on apparel and outerwear from the brand.

This sale includes items such as jeans, shirts, jackets, sweaters, t-shirts and more. Anything you purchase from the sale will help you build your capsule wardrobe with classic and long-lasting designs. Click the button below to start shopping.

What you should buy during the Frank and Oak sale

Out of the 92 items on sale right now, here are some of our top picks. Jeans are always a great everyday staple and you will find a few options on sale including the Adam Slim Jean in Washed Blue, Espresso or Light Grey for $50, the Nolan Straight Jean in Navy for $50 or the Finn Relaxed Tapered Jean in Medium Blue for $50. If chino pants are more your style, browse the Colin Prince of Wales Pant in Grey for $40 or the Brunswick Slim Chino Pant in Green or Carmel. Pair all of these pant options with a sweater or button down and you’ve got five date night looks for men that are guaranteed to make an impression.

Looking for a new sweater? Check out the Seacell Waffle Sweater for $50, the Yak Wool Crewneck Sweater for $70, the Lambswool Crewneck Sweater for $50, the Organic Cotton Cable Sweater for $75 and the Donegal Crewneck Sweater for $75. In case you haven’t heard, western shirts are back in style, and you’ll find a bunch of options from Frank and Oak that are currently on sale. Shop the Washed Worker Shirt for $60, the Nepped Shirt for $50, the Kapok Flannel Shirt for $40, the Corduroy Shirt for $40 and the Striped Blanket Shirt for $40.

Anything and everything you purchase from Frank and Oak will help you create a casual and fashionable ensemble. Shop the sale now before time runs out to grab a ton of wardrobe essentials at a discounted price. You can mix and match basics from the sale and your current closet to create a ton of outfit options.

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
