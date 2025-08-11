Buck Mason may have given us the best suit to travel with this summer

Traveling can be one of the more stressful activities you can do. That rarely stops us, however. If you have been to the airport recently, you know that travel hasn’t slowed; it has jumped in popularity. If you are like me, you feel the need to overpack so you can look your best at all times. That makes suits difficult to pack, and sometimes, they get left behind because they don’t travel well. Instead of leaving your suit behind, I have discovered one that should be on your list to make looking great on the road easier than ever. The Buck Mason Carry-On Suit made an impact on my travels this summer, and it held up and looked great. I got a chance to tell Buck Mason how much I loved it, and they told me all about it.

Our goal was to bridge the gap between casual jackets and traditional suiting — we wanted to design something you could throw on for a quick coffee or dress up for dinner. – Kyle Fitzgibbons, CCO at Buck Mason

A mid-century influence

What I loved about the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit was the versatility. I would wear it on the plane while packing a small bag for a short trip, and it looked great stepping out of the airport. There were few wrinkles, and since it breathes well, there wasn’t the “just got off the plane smell that some other suits do. That covers the functionality. Now to cover the looks. While suits have an ever-shifting style bullseye, keeping the look traditional is a great way to ensure its everlasting legacy. With a notch lapel and modern silhouette, the Carry-On Suit isn’t going to lose its fashion-forward look anytime soon.

Drawing from the golden age of American menswear, especially military-influenced pieces, the suit balances timeless elegance with utility.

Tips for wearing it well

As you undoubtedly know, if you read any of my work, having a great suit is only half the battle. That may be overstating it. It may be a third of the battle. In any case, fashion is what you wear, and style is how you wear it. Now that I had found a great travel suit, I needed to style it. Because I am not about fashion, I am about style. Like any good travel suit, it needed to look great during a casual drink or a dressed-up dinner.

For a casual, everyday look, pair the jacket with jeans or vintage chinos and the trousers with a t-shirt or polo. These relaxed combinations are perfect for travel, weekends, or low-key meetings.

For a dressed-up dinner, I have loved pairing it with a dress shirt and a knit tie. I love the play on textures that the Carry-On Suit has when paired with a great knit tie. It also killed when I wore it with a linen shirt and a summer neckerchief. If you haven’t bought into the neckerchief yet, you need to add that to the wardrobe. For the more casual looks, I ditch the suit pants and swap them out with a pair of chinos or dark dress denim. If you are more into the Lebron James look, the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit has matching shorts to dial up the summer look in a daring way.

No matter where you are headed in the next few months, Buck Mason dropped the best suit on the market to wear either on the plane or to have drinks at your destination.