Buck Mason may have given us the best suit to travel with this summer

Traveling can be one of the more stressful activities you can do. That rarely stops us, however. If you have been to the airport recently, you know that travel hasn’t slowed; it has jumped in popularity. If you are like me, you feel the need to overpack so you can look your best at all times. That makes suits difficult to pack, and sometimes, they get left behind because they don’t travel well. Instead of leaving your suit behind, I have discovered one that should be on your list to make looking great on the road easier than ever. The Buck Mason Carry-On Suit made an impact on my travels this summer, and it held up and looked great. I got a chance to tell Buck Mason how much I loved it, and they told me all about it.

Our goal was to bridge the gap between casual jackets and traditional suiting — we wanted to design something you could throw on for a quick coffee or dress up for dinner. – Kyle Fitzgibbons, CCO at Buck Mason

A mid-century influence

Man in Buck Mason Carry-On Suit and hat
What I loved about the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit was the versatility. I would wear it on the plane while packing a small bag for a short trip, and it looked great stepping out of the airport. There were few wrinkles, and since it breathes well, there wasn’t the “just got off the plane smell that some other suits do. That covers the functionality. Now to cover the looks. While suits have an ever-shifting style bullseye, keeping the look traditional is a great way to ensure its everlasting legacy. With a notch lapel and modern silhouette, the Carry-On Suit isn’t going to lose its fashion-forward look anytime soon.

Drawing from the golden age of American menswear, especially military-influenced pieces, the suit balances timeless elegance with utility.

Tips for wearing it well

Man in Buck Mason Carry-On Suit pants
As you undoubtedly know, if you read any of my work, having a great suit is only half the battle. That may be overstating it. It may be a third of the battle. In any case, fashion is what you wear, and style is how you wear it. Now that I had found a great travel suit, I needed to style it. Because I am not about fashion, I am about style. Like any good travel suit, it needed to look great during a casual drink or a dressed-up dinner.

For a casual, everyday look, pair the jacket with jeans or vintage chinos and the trousers with a t-shirt or polo. These relaxed combinations are perfect for travel, weekends, or low-key meetings.

For a dressed-up dinner, I have loved pairing it with a dress shirt and a knit tie. I love the play on textures that the Carry-On Suit has when paired with a great knit tie. It also killed when I wore it with a linen shirt and a summer neckerchief. If you haven’t bought into the neckerchief yet, you need to add that to the wardrobe. For the more casual looks, I ditch the suit pants and swap them out with a pair of chinos or dark dress denim. If you are more into the Lebron James look, the Buck Mason Carry-On Suit has matching shorts to dial up the summer look in a daring way.

No matter where you are headed in the next few months, Buck Mason dropped the best suit on the market to wear either on the plane or to have drinks at your destination.

Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Editors’ Recommendations

Buck Mason drops two must have shirts for spring
Oxford and twill are two must haves for your wardrobe
Buck Mason Twill

There are shirts you must have in your wardrobe. The white and blue dress shirts. The V-neck sweater. And the classic tee. These are the basics of every man's wardrobe, and they should never be overlooked. Once you start to complete the basics of your wardrobe, you can then look toward the deeper cuts needed in a man's complete wardrobe. While there are tons of shirts that I could go over and get lost in the weeds here, we should focus on the two must-haves that Buck Mason just dropped. Buck Mason spring shirts include the California Oxford Shirt in olive, blue, white, and three different stripes, as well as the Natural Draped Twill in stone, navy, and cream. Each one is vital for various reasons, but the oxford is perfect for under your sport coat or more elevated moments, while the twill is ideal for your laid-back spring days.

Understanding the weaves

Read more
Wax London reminds us that knits are the perfect spring hack
The perfect transition shirt for spring is the knit
Wax London Knits Campaign

Knitted sweaters are your best friend all through the fall and winter. They are warm, stylish, comfortable, and versatile. That makes them easy to style from September to February. However, when March arrives, there is a tendency to remove the knits from your wardrobe and move on to your linen and cotton garments, which breathe better in the warmer weather. There is a problem with this approach, though. March, April, and May can be very unpredictable with their weather. It can be cool in the mornings, hot in the afternoon, and cool again in the evening. That's why a good transitional wardrobe is essential. And Wax London knits are front and center in a campaign to remind us that knits shouldn't get put away too soon. They still have a use in the spring.

Using knit polos to build your spring transition

Read more
Indochino looks to the Earth for inspiration in summer suiting
Indochino channels the colors of the outdoors for your elevated wardrobe
Indochino Green windowpane

The world is a beautiful place, filled with majestic vistas, unimaginable landscapes, and jaw-dropping experiences. The beauty you find in the world may often feel like it's a long way off, requiring a plane ride to see the Northern Lights or booking a cruise to experience a sunset over the ocean. And while those are incredible sights that every human should get an opportunity to experience in their lifetime, you don't have to go too far to see something amazing. In fact, for most of us, the majestic views can be right outside our door. The forests, deserts, mountains, open skies, and grassy fields all offer us something incredible to look at, and Indochino has channeled those nearby images into their suiting drop for the new season. The Indochino Summer Suiting 2025 collection draws inspiration from the Earth itself, featuring colors like sage green, tan, terracotta, and white. Reminding us that you don't have to book a flight for beauty, you can simply look out your back door.

Incorporating the color of the year

Read more