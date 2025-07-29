Bremont’s legendary orange pilot watch returns in titanium

Bremont has reintroduced its most recognizable design element with the launch of the Altitude MB Meteor Orange Barrel, marking a refined return to the brand’s aviation heritage while incorporating modern materials and improved ergonomics.

Founded in 2002, Bremont built its reputation creating robust aviation watches developed in collaboration with Martin-Baker, the British manufacturer of ejector seats. The original MB series, launched with the MBII, was tested to survive actual ejection forces and featured the distinctive orange barrel that became a hallmark of the collection.

Following recent ownership changes and the appointment of Davide Cerrato as CEO, Bremont has refocused on its core strengths with the 2025 Altitude collection. The MB Meteor represents this renewed commitment, combining the brand’s signature design elements with contemporary materials and refined proportions.

The watch utilizes Bremont’s original Trip-Tick case construction, now crafted from Grade 2 titanium for significantly reduced weight while maintaining strength. The orange barrel receives a Cerakote ceramic coating for enhanced scratch resistance and thermal protection, featuring a softened knurled pattern that retains the signature aesthetic while improving durability.

Refined dimensions make the watch more wearable than previous MB models: 42mm diameter, 12.23mm thickness, and 49.3mm lug-to-lug measurement create a slimmer profile with curved lines optimized for comfort. The design weighs just 53.29 grams for the watch head, demonstrating the benefits of titanium construction.

The iconic twin crown system remains, with one crown at 2 o’clock for time setting and another at 4 o’clock operating the bi-directional Roto-Click inner bezel. Both crowns feature updated knurled patterns and slightly larger dimensions for improved functionality, while the bezel system has been re-engineered for smoother, more precise operation.

The dial, available in brushed galvanic silver or black, features applied Arabic numerals in stenciled style outlined and filled with Super-LumiNova. The signature lollipop seconds hand retains its striped pullcord tail referencing the ejector seat handle, maintaining the collection’s aviation DNA.

Powering the watch is Bremont’s calibre BB14-AH, based on the La Joux-Perret G100, operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour with a 68-hour power reserve. The movement is protected by a soft iron ring and rubberized mount system providing anti-magnetic and anti-shock protection based on Faraday Cage principles.

The titanium caseback features sapphire display revealing a gunmetal-finished rotor with Geneva stripes, while maintaining 100-meter water resistance suitable for aviation and everyday wear. Available on a brushed Grade 2 titanium bracelet with concealed clasp and quick-release system for EUR 5,950, or on black rubber, leather, or NATO straps by French manufacturer Julien Faure for EUR 5,500.

