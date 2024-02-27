 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bloomingdales cashmere sale: Up to 58% off sweaters, polos, and coats

Victoria Garcia
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For those looking to seriously upgrade their wardrobe with luxurious, stylish and classic pieces, look no further than cashmere. Cashmere is one of the best materials you can buy that will immediately make your closet look more expensive and refined. Not just for sweaters, cashmere is great for jackets, coats and shirts.

Right now, Bloomingdales is having a major sale on cashmere apparel and accessories. You can receive up to 58% off sweaters, jackets, scarves, hats, gloves and more, that are perfect for yourself or gifts for your loved ones. Shop the sale as soon as possible by clicking the button below.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Bloomingdale’s cashmere sale

These are some of the best men’s cashmere sweaters your wardrobe needs this winter. Bloomingdale’s has its own line of men’s cashmere sweaters that you can shop on sale including the Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater for $137, the Cashmere Three Button Polo Sweater for $114, the Cashmere V-Neck Sweater for $129 and the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $129. You will also find cashmere sweaters from other designer brands available at discounted prices such as rag & bone, Theory, Polo Ralph Lauren and Vince. Let’s not forget about the three coat options on sale including the Cashmere Regular Fit Car Coat for $599 and the Regular Fit Cashmere Top Coat for $729 from Bloomingdales men’s store as well as the Jared Wool and Cashmere Classic Fit Topcoat from BOSS for $559.

Related

Since cashmere is such a luxurious and special material, it is important to learn how to wash a cashmere sweater without ruining it. For a little less maintenance, shop cashmere accessories from the Men’s Store at Bloomingdales including a cashmere plaid scarf for $90, a color blocked striped oversize cashmere scarf for $90, ribbed cashmere socks for $28, a wool and cashmere tipped skull cap for $55 and textured finger text gloves for $55.

Calling all cashmere lovers, now is your chance to grab sweaters, coats and accessories made from your favorite material. Get up to 58% off these items at Bloomingdales for a limited time. All of these purchases will last for years to come and forever remain stylish and refined in your wardrobe.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Banana Republic sale: 40% off select jackets, shirts, and more
banana republic deals february 2024 man wearing an outfit from

If there is one brand that continues to remain stylish and sought-after, it is Banana Republic. They offer classically curated apparel that truly never goes out of style. Luckily for you, they are now having a huge sale on everything from sweaters and jackets to shirts, boots and belts.

You can get up to 40% off all of these wardrobe essentials that are all made from high-quality materials that will stand the test of time. No matter what you are shopping for, you will find an item or two from Banana Republic that you will want to add to your cart. Start shopping as soon as you can because we don't know how long this sale is going to last.

Read more
Tom Ford sale: Save on colognes, clothing, and more
Someone spraying a Tom Ford cologne on themselves.

Make sure your credit card is handy, because here is a deal that you are not going to want to miss. Right now, you can get serious discounts on Tom Ford accessories, apparel, cologne, footwear and more on Gilt. All of these amazing and luxurious products are available with discounts that you don't see everyday. Click the button below to start browsing. Not sure what to buy? Read about our top picks below.

What you should buy during the Tom Ford sale
In case you haven't heard, Tom Ford has some of the best designer cologne available for men. Here is a complete guide to Tom Ford cologne, but be sure to check out which scents are on sale. Shop the Noir EDP for $170, the Beau De Jour EDP Spray for $130, the Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum Spray for $140 or the Grey Vetiver Eau de Parfum Spray for $150. Looking for boxers and briefs? This sale is perfect for you. You can purchase boxers for $56 and a two-pack of boxer briefs for $82 in colors such as white, black and gray.

Read more
REI just discounted 600+ jackets and fleeces — from $30
Patagonia

Now is your chance to score a warm, comfortable and versatile jacket on sale at REI. They have discounted over 600 jackets from brands such as Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, The North Face, Arc'teryx and more. You will find jackets and coats as low as $30 that are all great for the winter months and beyond.

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers, this is a great sale for you, with jackets that will serve just about every purpose. Don't wait to start shopping as we aren't sure how long this sale will last. Click the button below to start browsing select styles.

Read more