Bloomingdales cashmere sale: Up to 58% off sweaters, polos, and coats

For those looking to seriously upgrade their wardrobe with luxurious, stylish and classic pieces, look no further than cashmere. Cashmere is one of the best materials you can buy that will immediately make your closet look more expensive and refined. Not just for sweaters, cashmere is great for jackets, coats and shirts.

Right now, Bloomingdales is having a major sale on cashmere apparel and accessories. You can receive up to 58% off sweaters, jackets, scarves, hats, gloves and more, that are perfect for yourself or gifts for your loved ones. Shop the sale as soon as possible by clicking the button below.

What you should buy during the Bloomingdale’s cashmere sale

These are some of the best men’s cashmere sweaters your wardrobe needs this winter. Bloomingdale’s has its own line of men’s cashmere sweaters that you can shop on sale including the Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater for $137, the Cashmere Three Button Polo Sweater for $114, the Cashmere V-Neck Sweater for $129 and the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for $129. You will also find cashmere sweaters from other designer brands available at discounted prices such as rag & bone, Theory, Polo Ralph Lauren and Vince. Let’s not forget about the three coat options on sale including the Cashmere Regular Fit Car Coat for $599 and the Regular Fit Cashmere Top Coat for $729 from Bloomingdales men’s store as well as the Jared Wool and Cashmere Classic Fit Topcoat from BOSS for $559.

Since cashmere is such a luxurious and special material, it is important to learn how to wash a cashmere sweater without ruining it. For a little less maintenance, shop cashmere accessories from the Men’s Store at Bloomingdales including a cashmere plaid scarf for $90, a color blocked striped oversize cashmere scarf for $90, ribbed cashmere socks for $28, a wool and cashmere tipped skull cap for $55 and textured finger text gloves for $55.

Calling all cashmere lovers, now is your chance to grab sweaters, coats and accessories made from your favorite material. Get up to 58% off these items at Bloomingdales for a limited time. All of these purchases will last for years to come and forever remain stylish and refined in your wardrobe.

