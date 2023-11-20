I found two PS5 console Black Friday deals you can’t afford to miss

Over at Walmart, there are some fantastic Black Friday deals for anyone looking to buy a new PS5 and would also like a game bundled with it. Currently, you can buy either the PlayStation 5 Disc Console with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III or with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $499 saving you $60 off the regular price of $559. One of the more tempting PS5 Black Friday deals around, it’s sure to be a great way to get you set up with the latest games or to treat a loved one to a new console this holiday season. Either hit the button below to buy or keep reading as we take you through what the console offers.

PS5 with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III — $499, was $559:

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5

The latest revision of the PlayStation 5 is slimmer and sleeker than the previous console. While slimmer, it’s still just as powerful as the original console. Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 truly showcase the power with instantaneous fast travel across New York City with optimization also demonstrated across many other games. Technically, the Xbox Series X is more powerful but the PS5 has the edge in other ways.

For instance, there’s substantial storage now. While the previous PS5 offered only 667GB of usable hard drive space, you now have 1TB of internal storage with 842GB of it usable. That’s 40GB more than the Xbox Series X with storage space particularly useful when handling games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with its often hefty patches. There’s always the option to upgrade the storage either via a NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD or by hooking up an external HDD for installing PS4 games.

The best PS5 games are numerous with titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 ensuring plenty of variety and forming some of the best video games of 2023. In all cases, they also take advantage of the great PS5 DualSense controller. It refines haptic feedback so you get a precise sense of touch that’s far better than standard force feedback. The adaptive triggers are also a delight with squeezing the trigger and performing other actions.

It all comes together to form an exceptional experience with up to 120fps with 120Hz output with the right display, and a truly stunning graphics level. Combined with one of the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and it’s something special.

Usually priced at $560, you can buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Console bundle with either Call of Duty Modern Warfare III or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $499 at Walmart. A saving of $61, it’s a deal not to be missed. Check it out now for the best gift possible for the gamer in your life.

