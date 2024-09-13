 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We could be getting some live episodes of ‘Hot Ones’ on Netflix

The talks are part of a wave of interest Netflix has had in launching live programming.

By
Scarlett Johansson on Hot Ones.
YouTube

One of the core innovations of Netflix when the streaming service first launched was the notion that you could watch whatever you wanted on demand. More recently, though, the streaming service has moved towards hosting at least some things live on its streaming service. Those kinds of live events ensure that more people are eagerly anticipating and watching at the same time, and you can always catch up later if you miss it.

According to reporting in Variety, one of Netflix’s newest live gambits could be live episodes of the interview show Hot Ones. The show, which is hosted by Sean Evans, involves celebrities eating increasingly spicy wings while they answer a series of interesting question from Evans, who is eating the wings right alongside them.

Recommended Videos

The show has become a viral phenomenon on YouTube since its debut, and has attracted all manner of celebrities who have something to promote. The reporting suggests that Netflix is looking to host live episodes of Hot Ones, but no deal is currently in place, and sources say that the negotiations are still in their early stages.

Hot Ones would not be the streamer’s first live events, but thus far, those events have had mixed success. Some, like the series of live comedy shows that John Mulaney hosted called Everybody’s in L.A., were largely a success, but others have been met less warmly.

As streaming services increasingly get into live sports and other specialized events, it seems like they are coming closer and closer to just replicating older models of TV that were around decades before these companies existed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best shows on Netflix to stream in September
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of what to watch on Netflix, and these Netflix shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney Plus series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more
The latest ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off could be set even earlier than ‘House of the Dragon’
The new series is set even earlier than House of the Dragon.
Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2

HBO is going to mine the Game of Thrones universe for everything it can. Following the conclusion of the original show, they almost immediately went into production on House of the Dragon, which is set hundreds of years before the original series, and tells the story of a Targaryen civil war. On top of House of the Dragon, HBO also has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight coming in 2025, and now, we've got an update on another show set in the world of Westeros.

HBO has not officially greenlighted Aegon's Conquest, but the series is currently in the works with writer Mattson Tomlin taking on a draft. This show would be set even earlier in the Game of Thrones timeline and would focus on Aegon the Conqueror, the Targaryen king who conquered Westeros with the help of his two sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. His conquest is covered in detail in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, and Tomlin was recently asked about adapting that piece of the book to the screen in an interview with Nexus Point News.

Read more
Predicting the 2024 Emmy Awards: Who should win?
Our picks for the 2024 Emmy Award winners
Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun

Maybe it's the sports fan in me, but there's just something so fun about debating who should win an award. Although television is art and art shouldn't necessarily be a competition, who doesn't want to recognize the best of the best for what they bring to the small screen? The incredible series streaming on Netflix, Max, and Hulu and so many more deserve adulation for their efforts.

The 2024 Emmy Awards are right around the corner on September 15, which means it's time to start figuring out who's going to walk away with what trophy! Shōgun and The Bear dominated the nominations in the drama and comedy categories, and Succession's exit from the race after its final season means other shows finally have a chance to win something for the first time in half a decade (The HBO dark comedy won a gaudy 19 trophies during its four seasons.) These are our predictions for who will win what, from Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series to Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Read more