This multifunction ergonomic opener is only $25 for Prime Day and we love it

By
Kitchen Mama Epic One opener prime day deal
Kitchen Mama

We’ve all had moments where a bottle, can, jar or pull tab was too difficult to engage, leaving us wondering how we were going to open our foods, jams, and beverages. Even if you don’t want to admit it, sometimes it can be tough to open stuff. But that never has to happen to you again, and you never have to feel the shame of failing to open, well, anything. That’s because the Kitchen Mama Epic One multifunction opener is on sale for Prime Day, and it’s only $25, normally $30. Sure, that’s only $5 saved and not a huge deal, but it’s already priced well. This is one of those deals that’s a great buy, but you won’t really know until it’s in your hands and you’re using it.

Why you should buy the Kitchen Mama Epic One multifunction opener

This multifunction opener can open jars, cans, pull tabs, bottle tops, beer caps, and more. Its durable, ergonomic grip makes it easy to use, and various components are built in to do different things. For example, the top blades act as an opener to break the vacuum seal on jars and cans. A centrally placed opener can be used for bottles and beer caps.

It’s designed to reduce the stress on your hands when trying to open stuff, making it easier than ever. It’s portable and lightweight and has a magnet, so you can attach it to the fridge or a metal surface — you’ll always know where it is. Moreover, it features a parrot-inspired design and shape. Honestly, it kind of does look like a parrot when it’s just sitting there minus all the squawking.

If you get it dirty when prying open lids, you can rinse it off and rub it down with a towel or cloth. There will be no major messes, and it will be easy to clean. There’s really not much else to say about it besides the fact that it’s a handy little gadget and would have a place in just about every kitchen.

Normally $30, it’s yours for $25 today as part of a Prime Day deal.

