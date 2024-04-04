 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

We interview DJ Khaled on life, motivation, his DJEEP lighters partnership, more

Briley Kenney
By
DJ Khaled Interview Feature
The Manual

It’s not every day you get to speak to a true legend, but that’s exactly what happened for Dan Gaul, Digital Trends Media Group’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO). He spent the day interviewing the one and only DJ Khaled about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — the kind of thing that two grown men talk about when they have the chance to rub elbows.

From the moment Khaled appears on the screen, cruisin’ while he speaks, beautiful blue skies overhead, his aura is electric. Dan asks a few questions, as you do in any interview, hoping to get some decent answers, and Khaled, as always, doesn’t disappoint. He walks everyone through his unending positivity and firey passion for everything he does and shares some details about what we can expect — like a juicy hint at his newest album’s “powerful” title change.

Recommended Videos

It’s impossible to watch the interview and not feel something. This man is truly an inspiration in all facets of his life, but don’t take our word for it. Let’s hear from Khaled himself:

We interview DJ Khaled on life, motivation, his DJEEP lighters partnership, more

In true Khaled fashion, he opens with a banger. “My kids give me a superhero power.” For those of us with kids, or even nieces and nephews, we understand that wholeheartedly.

“When I see them, they recharge me, and they help me accomplish my goals and dreams.”

That’s a frequent call-out for Khaled, the motivation. Without it, you don’t have forward momentum, and you’re definitely going to have a tough time improving yourself and your lifestyle. He mentions this a little later in the interview, but it’s an insight that we can all take to heart. “Never focus on the problem. Always focus on the solution.”

Relating back to his family and his kids, Khaled makes it clear they’re his everything.

“I know every Father and Mother that’s hearing this interview can relate to what I’m saying, because we do everything for them.”

But he also makes it clear that he is genuine, and everything he does, from his partnerships to his performances, is spurred by that ideal.

“Everything I do is gonna be moved with love. Not just love, it’s real. I’m just me. I’m passionate, but just know it’s coming from a beautiful place, a clean heart, clean face, but I’m always gonna be me no matter what.”

“That’s Khaled 100%.”

From there, the interview kicks off into greatness. I won’t include every question and answer here, because then you’d have no reason to watch it — and that would be a travesty because it’s amazing — but here are some of the highlights:

If you could play golf with anyone in history, who would it be?

A: “Rory Mcilroy, Tiger Woods, and Michael Jordan. That would be incredible. All their personalities, they’re all different, but they’re all greatness. I think it would be legendary.”

On DJ Khaled’s partnership with DJEEP

@djkhaled

#ad It’s amazing all you can do in one day! Igniting all my passions with #DJEEP at the House of DJEEP in NYC!! MO 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DJEEPxDJKhaled #IgniteYourPassion

♬ Praise Jah In The Moonlight – YG Marley

Dan asks DJ Khaled to elaborate on his partnership with DJEEP lighters, part of the BIC lighters portfolio.

“I love cigars […]. I love playing golf smoking cigars, but when I make music, I just light this lighter up, and my fans know that means “more fire” or “this is hot!” It goes back to what we were talking about igniting the passion about everything I do. So, I think it’s just really cool to have this partnership and do great things with them. Because it’s so organic and so real in my life.”

Do you have a particular lighter or style that you always carry on you?

A: “Right now, I’m rocking the DJEEP, but I love Bic lighters. You know, anything that’s like my music, timeless and iconic, that’s what I gotta have. If it’s from a sneaker to a lighter or, you know, whatever, it’s gotta feel timeless, right?”

What’s next out of this Jeep partnership?

A: “I’m going to New York to be able to kick it with all the Kings and Queens, and take some pictures with some fans, but at the same time, just real intimate and connect with everybody.”

Yeah, you got anything special planned for that event?

A: “I can’t tell you everything! I know I’m gonna come in fly.”

DJ Khaled on life, passion, and motivation

The man has transformative ideas on building momentum in your life.

You reference back to a lot of these values you have, these sayings that you have. That’s literally a part of you. When I think of DJ Khaled, I think of a lot of the inspiration, the motivation, the positivity that you seem to bring to everything you do. How do you keep that positive motivation? How does that impact things like these partnerships?

A: “When you pure, and you’re always being yourself — that word “organic” people know when it’s real, right? You made me smile when you said you watched the video of me flicking [the lighter] and saying, “Another one, another one.” Cause that’s what I really do. It’s something I can’t make up; it’s something that just comes out of me organically, but yes, I am very grateful to be able to partner with a lot of beautiful people and things I love to be partnered with.”

“You think about Khaled and Air Jordan. I’ve been wearing Air Jordans since I was a baby. And even if I wasn’t [partnered] with Air Jordan, I’d still be wearing it because I love Air Jordans for a lot of reasons.”

“Everything I do is gonna be moved with love. Not just love, it’s real.”

“When it comes down to the DJEEP lighter, I love lighters. Matter of fact, I hold a lighter in my hand, I just hold one. This lighter, in particular, is so dope because you know how you have the lighters that run out of gas, and you gotta shake it and all that? This one right here, you know you’re gonna be able to flick it 3500 times. You know you’re gonna be able to flick it. So, when I did that video, I didn’t need anybody to tell me what to do. I know exactly what this is. Another one.”

“I also gotta give a lot of credit to my fans. They’ll take something like that or scream out, “Another one,” and “We the best.” They’re inspiring me.”

What is some advice that you would give to those looking to forge their own path, like you have? How do they stay true to themselves and their values?

A: “God first. But also hard work, and also focus on the solution and never the problem. You know, me growing up as a kid, you know I could have been somebody when things got hard or frustrating in my career, I never focus on moving backwards. I always focus on the solution. That’s part of moving forward in life, and that worked for me.”

“I never took a hard time, or a hard day, or a “no,” and let it dictate the blessings where I want to go. But I did know it takes hard work and being relentless. But you gotta be great, and at the same time be grateful.”

“That’s Khaled 100%.”

Keep an eye on the sky

DJ Khaled’s insights are as deep as his creativity, and he is a spurious light in the darkness of today’s contentious world. This man has fire, he has passion, and he brings all of that inspiration and motivation to the table in everything he does. Regardless of how you feel about him, you can’t help but come away with some of that positivity. “Greatness” is undoubtedly an epic and fitting word to describe the man, and we’re excited to see what he has in store with his latest album and where these partnerships will take him.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best shows on Netflix to stream in April
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

Thankfully, that's where this list comes in. We've compiled a rundown of what to watch on Netflix, and these Netflix shows should add up to days and days of endless binging. You can also check out our list of the best Hulu series, best Amazon Prime series, best Disney Plus series, and best Netflix movies after you've made it through the series listed below.

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV Plus in April
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more
These are the best Disney Plus movies to watch in April
If you've a Disney Plus member, stream these movies this month
Princess Bride

Disney is arguably the most iconic entertainment brand in the world. The company's properties, both original and acquired, combine to produce content that transcends age demographics. Disney has built a brand that's beloved by children, and those children eventually age into adults who introduce their kids to the films they loved when they were young. Disney's animation alone has made it iconic, but in recent years, the company has also acquired some of the biggest pieces of intellectual property there are. And, with Disney Plus available on any device, you can watch all these movies whenever you want.

Between its acquisitions of both Marvel and Star Wars, there's a good chance that whatever you love is being shepherded to screens both large and small by Disney. When they launched Disney+, the company was sure to fill it with both those nostalgic animated classics and plenty of new stuff as well. It's meant to be a streaming service for all ages, which is why the selection of movies available there is so diverse. These Disney Plus movies will make you laugh and cry and leave you eager for a rewatch. Here's a look at the best movies on Disney Plus.

Read more