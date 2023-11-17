 Skip to main content
I’m tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals live as I find them

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has just started, and I’m sinking my teeth in, rounding up the very best deals right here as I find them. Whether you’re after a coffee maker or an iPad, or maybe some smart bulbs or an Amazon Echo to turn your home into a smart home, or perhaps even some DeWalt or Milwaukee tools for an even larger DIY project, you’re bound to find it right here.

    Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has a 50-inch 4K TV for $200
    best prime day deals 2021 insignia f50 qled 4k tv

    With Black Friday slowly rolling on us, there are many great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of, such as this North Face Black Friday sale on outdoor stuff or this Tumi Black Friday sale on wallets, bags, and suitcases. One of the things that's great to grab during Black Friday and Cyber Monday is electronics, and that's why we're already seeing great sales on things like TVs. Take, for example, this 50-inch Insignia TV deal from Amazon, which knocks $100 off the original price to bring it down to just $200, which is a steal.

    Why you should buy the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series
    One thing that's great about the F30 Series from Insignia is that it's very budget-friendly, especially since the brand was created under the premise of being budget-oriented but still provides great features. That's how you can get a 50-inch TV that gives you 4k resolution. The whole thing is also built on the Fire TV platform, so if you're in the Amazon ecosystem, this is perfect, and if you aren't, then you still get access to all the apps you'd expect on any other major smart TV platform. You might also be surprised to hear that the F30 Series supports HDR10, one of the better HDR standards, and that means you'll get excellent contrast and image quality compared to a traditional TV without HDR.

    Early Black Friday deal saves you $450 on this LG 86-inch 4K TV
    lg 86 inch ur7800 led 4k webos tv deal best buy october 2023 un7000

    We are fast approaching holiday season, and one way to watch the best Christmas movies this year is with a new TV at the center of your home theater. You can even do so with some savings right now, as there’s an early Black Friday deal taking place on an 86-inch LG 4K TV at Best Buy. This deal drops the price from $1,250 to $900 for a total savings of $300, and if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member you’ll save an additional $100, bringing the price down to just $800. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

    Why You Should Buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV
    One of the first things you need to consider when adding a new TV to your home theater is picture quality. The LG UR7800 delivers with 4K resolution and LED picture technology. Whether you want to spend your holidays watching the best World War II movies or the plopping down in front of the best shows to binge for the holidays, all of it will be presented in modern 4K clarity with this TV. It has an AI processor that upscales older content into 4K, ensuring everything you watch is as crystal clear as possible.

    Nerf Black Friday: Early deals on 180+ guns and accessories
    best nerf guns for adults 2021

    The holiday shopping season is almost here, and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off in late November, we're already seeing some excellent deals drop. To be more specific, early Nerf Black Friday deals are floating around over at Amazon, with quite a few of the best cheap Nerf gun deals making the rounds. Whether you love Nerf yourself, want to stock up the office, or grab some cool Nerf guns and accessories for your kids, now's the time to do it. There are so many available we recommend browsing the sale for yourself, especially if you're looking for one Nerf model in particular, but we've also called out a few of our favorites below.

    What to shop in the early Nerf Black Friday sale
    Did you know you can actually mod Nerf guns? Pretty awesome, right?

