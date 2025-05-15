Fox’s new streaming service now has a name

Fox is planning a new streaming service months after the plan for a previous combo service went awry, and now, they’ve announced that streaming service’s name. The service will be called FOX One and will bring together content from Fox News, Fox Sports, and the company’s entertainment portfolio.

According to their official announcement, the service will include “live streaming and on-demand access to the full portfolio of FOX brands.” This includes FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Weather, FOX Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN (Big Ten Network), FOX Deportes, and local FOX Stations.

No details have been announced on pricing or plans just yet, but CEO Lachlan Murdoch did say that he expected the number of subscribers to be “modest” and said that they would “price the service accordingly.” The streaming service is reportedly set to debut in the fall of 2025 before the NFL and college football seasons get underway. It will also coincide with the start of the 2025-2026 TV season.

The news about FOX One comes after news that Venu Sports, a streaming service that was set to combine sports offerings from numerous platforms, would not be moving forward. Instead, ESPN will be moving forward with its own streaming service, as will FOX.

To this point, FOX has been the major sports rights holder that has not made the transition to offering their football games via streaming. Now that you can subscribe to FOX One to watch football, you can catch almost all the nationally televised games across FOX One, Peacock, and Paramount+.