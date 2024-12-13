 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will there be a sequel to ‘Barbie?’

A script could be in development for a sequel, but the deal is far from a sure thing.

By
Margot Robbie in Barbie.
Warner Bros.

Barbie was one of the biggest hits in recent memory, and it was also a massive bet by star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig. Now, it seems like Robbie and Gerwig are coming back for more. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the script for the first movie, have landed on an idea for a sequel, and they’ve already brought it to Warner Bros.

The reporting suggests that this story is in “early stages” and that no official deal is done yet. Reps for both the studio and the filmmakers also pushed back on the report. “There is no legitimacy to this reporting,” Gerwig and Baumbach’s rep claimed. The representative for Warner Bros. was even more succinct: “THR’s reporting is inaccurate.”

Recommended Videos

If the reporting is accurate, it means that a Barbie sequel could be coming at some point down the road. What’s also clear, though, is that this deal is far from done, and even if Gerwig and Baumbach have come to the studio with an idea, it’s still in its most nascent stages.

Related

Warner Bros. would likely jump at the chance to make a sequel to Barbie, but the question is whether a sequel could recapture the magic that made the first film such a phenomenon. Gerwig would be on board to script this new film, but there is no indication she would return as the director, and it’s also unclear whether Robbie, who produced the first film and recruited Gerwig to write and direct, is even aware that this is happening. For now, then, a sequel still feels far from a sure thing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
2024 Oscars nominations: The 10 biggest snubs (it’s not just Barbie)
If you're mad about these 2024 Oscars snubs, you're not alone
Margot Robbie as Barbie.

The Oscar nominations for the best movies of 2023 have been released, and Barbie was not the only major snub this year. In fact, aside from two very specific categories, Barbie did quite well for itself. But there were definitely some surprising omissions when the nominations for the Oscars were announced, and many deserving films and performances were left empty-handed ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.

To shine a spotlight on the omissions, we've put together this list of the ten biggest Oscar snubs for this year's Academy Award nominations.

Read more
Beverly Hills Cop 4: Everything we know about the Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop Axel F: Cast, trailers, and more
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga isn't the only '80s franchise getting a comeback in 2024. Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop 4, just in time for the 40th anniversary of the original Beverly Hills Cop. And unlike the first three films, the newly retitled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is skipping theaters entirely.

Going straight-to-streaming for a sequel isn't a first for Murphy, who did the same thing in 2021 with Prime Video's Coming 2 America. This time, Netflix is behind Beverly Hill Cop: Axel Foley and the promotional push for the film has already begun. That's why we're here to share everything we know about Beverly Hills Cop 4, from the cast and the story to the trailer, the release date for Axel F, and more.

Read more
‘Scream’ 2022 — A Sequel That Slashes Across Generations
Ghostface is back with a longer, more terrifying mask in 2022.

It's been 25 years since its 1996 appearance, but that hasn’t stopped anticipation for Scream (2022) from rising to a fever pitch. From massive box office predictions and news outlets giving air to off-the-wall fan theories, the new slasher flick looks like a bloody terrifying time.

Scream (2022) - Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Read more