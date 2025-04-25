 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A Tom Hanks dad movie masterpiece is getting a sequel

Hanks is writing the script for the film, and much of the cast is expected to return

By
Tom Hanks in Greyhound
Apple TV+

Tom Hanks has starred in some of the best movies ever made, but he’s not an actor who only works on high-brow prestige projects. Thankfully, he’s also made plenty of down-the-middle, action-adjacent movies over the course of his career, and one of the finest is Greyhound.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Greyhound is getting a sequel, with Hanks set to return. In the original movie, Hanks plays Navy veteran and first-time captain Ernie Krause who is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. As he is tailed by German U-boats, he becomes embroiled in the most significant sea battle of the war, the Battle of the Atlantic.

Aaron Schneider is set to return as the director with a script penned by Hanks. The sequel will follow Krause in the aftermath of Normandy as he heads to the Pacific theater to help shift the war in favor of the Allies. According to Deadline, the expectations are that much of the main cast will return.

Recommended Videos

Greyhound was released in 2020 during a period when most movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic. The movie was first released in July of that year directly on Apple TV+. We don’t yet know exactly when this sequel might come about, but it’s probably not surprising that Hanks has made these World War II movies a passion project for him.

Related

We don’t yet know whether Apple will be the streaming home for this film, or whether it will wind up with a theatrical release. What feels almost guaranteed, though, is that the movie will be pleasing to all the dads out there who love war history.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Ranked: The 11 best Tom Hanks movies ever
From a toy cowboy to Mr. Rogers, Tom Hanks has played it all. Here are our favorite performances
Tom Hanks in The Post

When it comes to beloved actors in Hollywood, there are several names that come to mind. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are legends of dramatic film. Jim Carrey is a comedy icon like no other. Still, when you take into account both funny and serious work, Tom Hanks is probably America's most relatable actor. Appearing in nearly 100 films since the 1980s, Hanks has lent his talents to directors like Stephen Spielberg and Ron Howard, earning himself multiple Academy Awards along the way.

It's always a good time to appreciate the greatness of Tom Hanks. We'll go over the 10 best performances of his career, a list that is both diverse and focused. Any cinema fan is sure to find something they can enjoy when they take a look at a list of the best Tom Hanks movies, and they can look forward to more as he continues to pursue new and interesting projects today in his mid-60s.

Read more
First Look: Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Apple Original Film ‘Finch’ Is Finally Here
Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in “Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+.

Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in "Finch,” premiering globally November 5, 2021 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Well this one was maybe the easiest elevator pitch of all-time: A lonely Tom Hanks, a new canine best friend, and an innocent, obliging robot embark on a survival journey after an apocalyptic solar flare.

Read more
The first trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer proves that no franchise is truly dead
Almost 30 years after the original, we're following a new group of hunted teens.
Jennifer Love Hewitt in I Know What You Did Last Summer

If you were one of those people who was wondering when we might get a third I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, then you're in luck. The first trailer for the new film is here, and it features Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. reprising their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson from the first two films in the franchise.

The film, which is somewhat confusingly called I Know What You Did Last Summer, was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will serve as a direct sequel to the original 1997 film. In that film, a group of friends are hunted by a killer with a hooked hand one year after they killed someone in a hit-and-run accident.

Read more