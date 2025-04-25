A Tom Hanks dad movie masterpiece is getting a sequel

Tom Hanks has starred in some of the best movies ever made, but he’s not an actor who only works on high-brow prestige projects. Thankfully, he’s also made plenty of down-the-middle, action-adjacent movies over the course of his career, and one of the finest is Greyhound.

Now, Deadline is reporting that Greyhound is getting a sequel, with Hanks set to return. In the original movie, Hanks plays Navy veteran and first-time captain Ernie Krause who is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. As he is tailed by German U-boats, he becomes embroiled in the most significant sea battle of the war, the Battle of the Atlantic.

Aaron Schneider is set to return as the director with a script penned by Hanks. The sequel will follow Krause in the aftermath of Normandy as he heads to the Pacific theater to help shift the war in favor of the Allies. According to Deadline, the expectations are that much of the main cast will return.

Greyhound was released in 2020 during a period when most movie theaters were closed due to the pandemic. The movie was first released in July of that year directly on Apple TV+. We don’t yet know exactly when this sequel might come about, but it’s probably not surprising that Hanks has made these World War II movies a passion project for him.

We don’t yet know whether Apple will be the streaming home for this film, or whether it will wind up with a theatrical release. What feels almost guaranteed, though, is that the movie will be pleasing to all the dads out there who love war history.