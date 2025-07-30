Zero Motorcycles begins delivering its new X Line electric adventure bikes

Zero’s X Line electric motorcycles mark a new era for off-road EV riding with the first Zero XLine XB and XE bikes delivering to reservation holders. Zero announced the XLine e-motorcycles earlier this year. The new electric adventure motorcycles are being shipped to customers globally.

Why Zero Motorcycles’ XLine e-bikes are a big deal



The XLine bikes matter for Zero, of course, but they’re also significant for the electric motorcycle industry because they are the first EV motorcycles from established manufacturers with approachable prices. The Zero XB starts at $4,395, and the XE sells for $6,495.

Zero regards the XLine bikes as the first step in its All Access initiative. “It’s the start of a new chapter in how adventure riding is experienced,” said Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel. “With the XB and XE, we’re making electric motorcycles more accessible and approachable for riders everywhere.”

Zero Motorcycles XLine e-bikes

Zero’s XLine bikes are built for trail riding and off-road adventures. They have relatively lightweight chassis and swappable batteries. The XB is the entry-level model and has a 2.4 kWh battery. It weighs just 137 pounds but has up to 275 pound-feet of torque. Top speed with the XB is 50 mph, and a fully charged battery is rated up to 40 miles at an average of 31 miles per hour.

Significantly more powerful and with an excess of 50% more range, the 223-pound XE produces up to 468 pound-feet of torque. The XE’s top speed is 53 miles per hour, and the maximum range per charge with its 4.3kWh battery is 65 miles, again at 31 mph. As always with EVs, battery range depends on factors such as speed, acceleration, terrain, incline, rider weight, weather, and more.



Buyers can place reservations for the next shipments of the XLine XB and XE, with estimated delivery in Fall 2025.