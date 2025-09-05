 Skip to main content
Hundreds of rare cars star at 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Concours at Wynn Las Vegas 2025 adds SpeedVegas racing and exclusive auctions

By
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Best of Show winners.
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Best of Show winners. Wynn Las Vegas

If you’re a car lover who also appreciates a bit of Vegas glam, you’ll want October 30 to November 2 circled on your calendar. Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is back this fall, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest, flashiest one yet.

We’re talking hundreds of rare and exotic cars, a chance to actually race supercars, and even a rooftop party overlooking the Strip. Add in Wynn’s signature five-star hospitality, and you’ve got the ultimate mix of horsepower, style, and luxury.

Tickets and more information are available at Las Vegas Concours. The images in this article are from the 2024 Concours Wynn Las Vegas.

Fourth annual 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Porsche 917 race car parked on grass with Wynn Las Vegas in the background.
Porsche 917 race car Wynn Las Vegas

Since launching in 2022, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas has reimagined the traditional Concours format with broader appeal and diverse experiences. Blending world-class cars with Wynn’s signature hospitality, it has quickly become a standout destination for enthusiasts and lifestyle seekers alike.

2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas events

2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia.
1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia Wynn Las Vegas
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupe.
1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupe Wynn Las Vegas
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_Best of Show Post-War (1963 Ferrari 250 GTO).
1963-Ferrari-250-GTO Wynn Las Vegas
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_Ferarri Display.
2024 Ferrari display Wynn Las Vegas
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_McLaren Display.
2024 McLaren Display Wynn Las Vegas


The major events of the 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas include:

  • SpeedVegas racing: Take a supercar or GT racer for a spin on a 1.3-mile track with 40+ cars ready to go.
  • Las Vegas 2025 Auction by Broad Arrow: More than 70 collector cars cross the stage in Las Vegas for the first time.
  • Sunset GT: A rooftop showcase of supercars and hypercars, complete with cocktails and Strip views.
  • 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas: Hundreds of rare vehicles, exclusive debuts, and one of the biggest Lamborghini displays ever.
  • Tour d’Elegance: A Sunday parade of stunning show cars rolling down iconic Las Vegas Boulevard.
2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas_Tour d'Elegance Best of Show Pre-War, 1931 Dusenberg Model J.
1931 Dusenberg Model J at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Wynn Las Vegas
