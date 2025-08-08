 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bentley unveils stunning one-off Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley reveals first bespoke Batur Convertible by Mulliner

By
First Customer Batur Convertible left front three quarter view.
Bentley

Bentley’s Mulliner custom vehicle division recently revealed the first Batur Convertible. This unique car, designed in close collaboration with its buyer, features a One plus One interior with different colorways for the driver and the single passenger. It’s also the most powerful convertible Grand Tourer Bentley has ever created.

Why the Batur Convertible is significant

First Customer Batur Convertible Complete hood ornament.
The bespoke Batur Convertible intentionally employs exterior and interior design to emphasize the car’s performance. If the exterior design reminds you of classic racing cars, that’s intentional. The ‘driver-focused cockpit’ featuring Beluga black and Linen colorways, respectively for the driver and passenger, keeps the focus on the driver.

Recommended Videos

Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world, creating special vehicles for Bentley. The Batur Convertible is one of just a few cars in an extremely  limited edition, each of which will be designed with the owner.

Related: 
New Bentayga Speed crowned fastest ICE SUV at Goodwood Festival

The Batur Convertible

First Customer Batur Convertible left side overhead interior view.
Bentley

Powered by Bentley’s W12, a hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, the Batur Convertible’s motor produces up to 740 brake horsepower. This engine is hand-assembled at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe.

Bentley positions the Mulliner creation as the ultimate open-air grand tourer. A rear luggage compartment holds two pieces of custom luggage, one in Beluga to match the driver’s cockpit colorway. The passenger’s luggage matches the Linen color palette. Mulliner also built a Batur coupe.

First Customer Batur Convertible left rear three quarter view.
Bentley

The Batur Convertible is the first customer version. Mulliner will present its engineering development car, called Batur Convertible  Car Zero, at Monterey Car Week, following its initial appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Bentley Bentayga Speed was the fastest ICE SUV, setting a record in the challenging Goodwood Hillclimb.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Former Digital Trends Contributor
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Genesis Magma Racing unveils new hypercar with Le Mans in its sights
Genesis Magma Racing has both the WEC and IMSA in its plans
Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar unveiling

Genesis is entering the world of endurance racing. Ahead of the New York International Auto Show, the Korean luxury automaker announced a new V8-powered hypercar, and some big targets for its “Genesis Magma Racing” team.

The hefty V8 at the center of it all wasn’t present at the show itself, but the vehicle it will power, the GMR-001, was on display at Genesis House. It’s easy enough to spot, with its bright orange “Magma” livery. Drivers André Lotterer and Luis “Pipo” Derani, who share multiple victories at the likes of Le Mans and Sebring between them, wearing the team’s firesuits. In addition to the colors matching the vehicle well, the new suits are also a nod to the company’s proud Korean heritage.

Read more
Maserati and Giorgetti collaboration and one-off Fuoriserie Grecale debut at Milan Design Week
Giorgetti and Maserati team up
maserati and giorgetti collaboration debuts at milan design week 2 original 26058 grecale edition with the interior collectio

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, Maserati, one of our favorite automakers, and another titan of Italian craftsmanship, designer Giorgetti, are making a bold and memorable statement with their collaboration at the 2025 Milan Design Week. The dynamic duo is set to unveil an exceptional new interior collection meant to invite, comfort, and amaze, alongside a one-of-a-kind Fuoriserie Grecale model that needs to be seen to truly be appreciated. By combining timeless elegance with cutting-edge technological innovation, this unveiling will undoubtedly set the stage for more marvelous mash-ups like this in the near future, and we will all be better for it.

This all-Italian partnership goes together better than meatballs and Parmesan cheese. Like any great pizza parlor or historical artist, this marriage is built on the same unwavering values both sides obsess over: meticulous attention to detail, a relentless pursuit of perfection, and a commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to customers and clients worldwide. Both brands exemplify the Italian standard of "beautiful and well-crafted," targeting a refined audience that demands nothing less than outstanding quality. In this creative synergy, each brand not only inspires the other but also pushes the boundaries of design.

Read more
Maserati unveils its new vehicle customization program called Officine Fuoriserie Maserati
Officine Fuoriserie Maserati allows new bespoke options for owners
officine fuoriserie maserati original 25992 00 mc20 opera darte

The world of ultra-high-end custom sports cars is about to get another exciting addition with the launch of Maserati's new in-house bespoke design program, Officine Fuoriserie Maserati. This initiative allows you to transform your Maserati into a true masterpiece, with its customization limited almost exclusively by your budget.

Available across the entire Maserati lineup, including the exciting Grecale SUV, our beloved Gran Turismo Trofeo, and the MC20 supercar, just to name a few, this program invites car enthusiasts to explore a realm of luxury and creativity like never before. Maserati has cleverly divided the Officine Fuoriserie into two distinct tiers. .

Read more