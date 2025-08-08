Bentley unveils stunning one-off Batur Convertible by Mulliner

Bentley’s Mulliner custom vehicle division recently revealed the first Batur Convertible. This unique car, designed in close collaboration with its buyer, features a One plus One interior with different colorways for the driver and the single passenger. It’s also the most powerful convertible Grand Tourer Bentley has ever created.

Why the Batur Convertible is significant



The bespoke Batur Convertible intentionally employs exterior and interior design to emphasize the car’s performance. If the exterior design reminds you of classic racing cars, that’s intentional. The ‘driver-focused cockpit’ featuring Beluga black and Linen colorways, respectively for the driver and passenger, keeps the focus on the driver.

Mulliner is the oldest coachbuilder in the world, creating special vehicles for Bentley. The Batur Convertible is one of just a few cars in an extremely limited edition, each of which will be designed with the owner.

The Batur Convertible

Powered by Bentley’s W12, a hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine, the Batur Convertible’s motor produces up to 740 brake horsepower. This engine is hand-assembled at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe.

Bentley positions the Mulliner creation as the ultimate open-air grand tourer. A rear luggage compartment holds two pieces of custom luggage, one in Beluga to match the driver’s cockpit colorway. The passenger’s luggage matches the Linen color palette. Mulliner also built a Batur coupe.

The Batur Convertible is the first customer version. Mulliner will present its engineering development car, called Batur Convertible Car Zero, at Monterey Car Week, following its initial appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the Bentley Bentayga Speed was the fastest ICE SUV, setting a record in the challenging Goodwood Hillclimb.